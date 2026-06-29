Viktor Hovland Claims Travelers Championship After Defeating Scottie Scheffler In Monday Playoff

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The Travelers Championship endured a dramatic final day on Sunday, with the drama continuing into Monday.

Ending their tournaments 21-under-par, both Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland returned to TPC River Highlands on Monday morning, due to a rain delay on Sunday meaning there was no time for a playoff.

Playing the 18th hole, Hovland and Scheffler were looking to secure the $4 million first prize at the Signature Event, with the former getting the better of the World No.1, who missed a short putt to extend the playoff.

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Teeing off at 9am local time, Hovland had played the 18th in two-under for the week, while Scheffler was one-over following three pars and a bogey.

Driver in hand, both men found the fairway and produced darts with their second, with Scheffler finishing four-foot from the flag and Hovland around eight-foot.

Coming down to the performance on the greens, Hovland's attempt slid in the right-side, narrowly catching up enough of the hole to drop in to put pressure on Scheffler.

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It was a putt you expected him to make, but looking tentative lining up the birdie, Scheffler added too much pace to the line he took, with the ball missing the hole and handing the title to Hovland.

Securing an eighth PGA Tour win, the victory was Hovland's first with his mother, Galina, present, as the pair celebrated the victory in Connecticut.

"It's been stressful, but it's unbelievable," stated Hovland, who secured his first victory in 2026.

"I knew I had to bring out my best to have a chance of beating Scottie, and I couldn't be happier. I know how good I can get and I keep pushing myself and wanting to get better.

"When I fall short it really p****s me off, but I did a really good job. I didn't start well Thursday and I didn't let it bother me. I couldn't be happier."

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