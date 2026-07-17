The Open Leaderboard And Projected Cut Watch: Lucas Herbert On Track For Historic Major Round

It's cut day at Royal Birkdale as competitors battle it out for position heading into the weekend.
The top 70 and ties will book their spots for the final two rounds, with the projected cut looking like it will come in at around two-over-par.
Lucas Herbert leads the way after a birdie-filled second round, with day one leader Jackson Suber in the clubhouse at six-under.
Follow along for all the latest from Royal Birkdale...
The Open leaderboard 2026
The Open projected cut: +1
The Open quick links
- The Open Cut Rule 2026
- How Much It Costs To Play Royal Birkdale
- How To Watch The 2026 Open
- The Open Future Venues
- Royal Birkdale Past Winners
Live updates from...
LUCAS HERBERT CHASES HISTORY
The Australian's birdie effort slides by the left side on 17, meaning he will head to the 18th tee at nine-under-par for the day.
A par to finish and he'll shoot a 61, the lowest round in men's Major history.
HERBERT ON FIRE
Lucas Herbert has just hit a wonderful pitch shot from the dirt, left of the 17th green, and he has 10ft for his tenth birdie of the day!
HELLO AND WELCOME
Welcome to Golf Monthly's second round coverage of the 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.
Today could be an historic one with Lucas Herbert currently nine-under-par for his round. A par-par finish will set the lowest score ever recorded in a Major.
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