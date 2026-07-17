The Open Leaderboard And Projected Cut Watch: Lucas Herbert On Track For Historic Major Round

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It's cut day at Royal Birkdale as competitors battle it out for position heading into the weekend.

The top 70 and ties will book their spots for the final two rounds, with the projected cut looking like it will come in at around two-over-par.

Lucas Herbert leads the way after a birdie-filled second round, with day one leader Jackson Suber in the clubhouse at six-under.

Follow along for all the latest from Royal Birkdale...

The Open leaderboard 2026

The Open projected cut: +1

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