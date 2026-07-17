The Open Leaderboard And Projected Cut Watch: Lucas Herbert On Track For Historic Major Round

It's cut day at Royal Birkdale! Stay tuned for all the latest from round two of the 2026 Open

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A view of the 7th green during the 154th Open Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's cut day at Royal Birkdale as competitors battle it out for position heading into the weekend.

The top 70 and ties will book their spots for the final two rounds, with the projected cut looking like it will come in at around two-over-par.

Lucas Herbert leads the way after a birdie-filled second round, with day one leader Jackson Suber in the clubhouse at six-under.

Follow along for all the latest from Royal Birkdale...

The Open leaderboard 2026

The Open projected cut: +1

Live updates from...

A headshot of Elliott Heath wearing a sky blue hoodie
Elliott Heath

LUCAS HERBERT CHASES HISTORY

The Australian's birdie effort slides by the left side on 17, meaning he will head to the 18th tee at nine-under-par for the day.

A par to finish and he'll shoot a 61, the lowest round in men's Major history.

Lucas Herbert in The Open at Royal Birkdale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HERBERT ON FIRE

Lucas Herbert has just hit a wonderful pitch shot from the dirt, left of the 17th green, and he has 10ft for his tenth birdie of the day!

HELLO AND WELCOME

Welcome to Golf Monthly's second round coverage of the 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Today could be an historic one with Lucas Herbert currently nine-under-par for his round. A par-par finish will set the lowest score ever recorded in a Major.

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