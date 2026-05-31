Joaquin Niemann Secures Eighth LIV Golf Title In Korea Playoff Against Talor Gooch

Joaquin Niemann claimed his first LIV Golf victory of the season, edging out Talor Gooch in a playoff in Korea.

The pair were the overnight leaders on nine under heading into the final round at Asiad Country Club.

It was Gooch who made the faster start, birdieing the first as Niemann made par. However, by the turn, it was the Torque GC captain who had his nose in front.

The Chilean, who was looking for a record eighth win on the circuit, was four under for the day heading to the 10th, helped by a beautifully judged 35-foot birdie putt at the sixth.

.@joaconiemann's putter is hot 🔥He sinks the 35 foot birdie putt on six to tie the lead 💪#LIVGolfKorea | @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/XUqeQ0qfyRMay 31, 2026

Gooch would have been level with his playing partner, but for his first bogey of the day on the ninth to drop back to 12 under.

Meanwhile, not far behind was the ominous figure of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who moved solo third with four birdies on the front nine.

Gooch drew level with Niemann when the leader made his one bogey of the round, at 11, but he couldn’t capitalize on the error. On the next hole, Gooch also slipped up with a bogey to let Niemann off the hook.

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Despite that, the American took another chance at 16. By that point, he was in a tie for second with DeChambeau, but he holed a long birdie putt to go neck-and-neck with Niemann again.

😱 A MASSIVE BIRDIE📈 @TalorGooch ties the Joaquin Niemann at the top with 2 play#LIVGolfKorea | @officialokgc pic.twitter.com/hSLCtbA38lMay 31, 2026

Pars at the 17th and 18th for DeChamebeau, Niemann and Gooch meant we headed for a playoff, with the Crushers GC captain’s disappointment at least tempered by the fact his line-up won the team competition.

Niemann and Gooch headed back to the 18th tee box for the playoff, and it didn’t take long for a winner to emerge.

Talor Gooch missed out on his fifth LIV Golf win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pivotal moment came with Niemann’s approach, which got within a few feet of the pin to set up the birdie chance. Gooch could only make par, and when Niemann converted his birdie putt, the title – and a $4m first prize – was his.

Niemann’s eighth LIV Golf victory took its time arriving, with his most recent title coming last July at LIV Golf UK.

He admitted afterwards that it was a relief to get over the line. He said: “Yep, it feels great. It took a while. I feel like it was nice to be in this situation.

"I was in the last group in Singapore on Sunday, and looking back to that day, I felt like I was just wanting it so bad to win. I just wanted to win.”