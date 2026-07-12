<p id="elk-dca47f9e-7e0d-11f1-b34b-a51b7a8722de"><strong>WELCOME</strong></p><p>Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open final round at The Renaissance Club.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-dca47f9e-7e0d-11f1-b34b-a51b7a8722de-2">Tom Kim has just rolled in a mid-range birdie putt at the 10th, consequently doubling his advantage at the top, while the leaders have just begun their final descents.</p><p>Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee are on 13-under and will be hoping for a little more traction after the turn on what has largely been a tough day scoring wise.</p><p>Strap in and enjoy the back nine where I'll bring you all of the key updates as they happen across the course. Thanks for tuning in!</p>