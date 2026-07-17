Why Lucas Herbert Avoided A Rules Penalty At The Open Championship After Rangefinder Moment
Confusion arose on Friday, as Herbert's caddie was seen using a rangefinder during The Open Championship, but all was cleared up just moments later
Lucas Herbert produced a stunning round on Friday at Royal Birkdale, with the Australian going out in 28 and pushing on with more birdies on the back nine.
However, it was a moment at the par 5 14th which caught the eye of many, as Herbert's caddie, Nick Pugh, was seen using a rangefinder which, under The Open Championship's rules, is prohibited.
Finding the bunker with his tee shot at the par 5, Pugh pulled out the rangefinder to see if the ball had made it into, or cleared, the sand, with commentators on Sky Sports questioning the action.
"Something came to our attention not long ago. After Lucas Herbert hit, his caddie pulled out a rangefinder and was looking through it," explained Rich Beem.
Fellow commentator, Andrew Coltart, added "I have the rules out here in front of me on the rules sheet. Rule 10, prohibiting use of distance measuring devices, so we will need to clear something up very shortly."
A potential two-shot penalty loomed for Herbert but, thankfully, it was cleared up by Coltart, who stated: "To give you an update, The R&A ensures that batteries are removed so they can only be used as a binocular thing rather than a measuring device."
Essentially, Pugh was using the rangefinder as a way of seeing whether the ball had gone into the bunker, instead of measuring the tee shot that his boss had just hit.
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Following on from the incident, Herbert would birdie the 16th to put himself nine-under-par for the round and championship.
On-course to make history, the current lowest round in an Open Championship belongs to Branden Grace, who fired an eight-under 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.
For Herbert, he left himself a five-footer to beat that score by one, but his par putt dived left and he tapped-in for an eight-under 62, becoming just the second player ever to shoot that number in a Major.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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