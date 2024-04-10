10 Best Moments From The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest

Rickie Fowler fired a five-under-par round to pick up the Masters par 3 title, with a number of memorable moments made along the way

Rickie Fowler holds The Masters par 3 trophy aloft
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Prior to the main event on Thursday, a number of big names headed out to Augusta National's par 3 course and the annual contest prior to the Masters.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were present, with Luke List, Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland etching their names into the history books of players to make an ace on the par 3 course. However, the day belonged to Rickie Fowler, who shot a five-under round of 22 to pick up the title.

Dating back to 1960, the par 3 tournament provides a great relaxer to the four-day tournament and, like previous years, there were plenty of moments to remember, such as hole-in-ones, putts and humorous moments.

Fowler Wins The Event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler is making his first Masters appearance since 2020 and, upon his return, the American secured the par 3 title. Although Fowler will likely celebrate, it's worth noting that no player has ever won the par 3 and gone on to win the Masters... Perhaps Fowler can break that streak!

DeChambeau Makes A Hole In Three?

See more

On Wednesday, we saw shades of Freddie Couples from the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, with Bryson DeChambeau making a hole-in-one with his second ball at the eighth hole. Not only did the American hole out, but his second shot into the green slam dunked for an unlikely par.

Local Lad Makes An Ace

See more

The first player to make the patrons cheer was Luke List, who resides in Augusta, as he aced the sixth hole whilst playing alongside Keegan Bradley and Camillo Villegas. List's first appearance in the Masters came back in 2005, where he finished in a tie for 33rd, with his only other appearance coming back in 2018. That time, he missed the cut.

Woodland Makes An Ace

See more

Not long after List's hole-in-one, it was Gary Woodland who followed his fellow countryman in at the very same hole. Woodland, who is playing his first Major tournament following brain surgery in 2023, produced his best finish at Augusta National last year and will be looking to replicate it in 2024.

Straka Goes Back-To-Back

See more

The shots were now flowing and, for a second straight year, Ryder Cup star, Sepp Straka, produced an ace, this time at the fifth hole, with the Austrian firing his ball past the flag and spinning it back perfectly.

Glover Makes The 111th

See more

Not done there, a fourth hole-in-one came from former US Open champion, Lucas Glover, who carded an ace at the seventh for the 111th in the tournament's history. Making his 10th Masters appearance, Glover is yet to produce a top 10 finish in the main event.

Hovland Finishes Off The Aces

See more

Although Viktor Hovland has struggled in the early parts of 2024, he did give an insight into what we could expect at Augusta National, as the defending FedEx Cup champion made a hole-in-one at the fifth hole.

Dakota Watson Putting Masterclass

See more

The par 3 event is a good time for the players family to show off their skills and, when it comes to Dakota Watson, Bubba Watson's daughter, we were shown a putting masterclass as she holed long putts on a number of holes.

Augusta Races

See more

It's not all about the players, with Sammy Spieth and Maya Fowler racing down the first hole of the par 3 course. 

Absolute Darts

See more

Christiana Ritchie showed fiancée, Grayson Murray, how it's done, with an excellent shot at the eighth. Along with Ritchie, Ryo Hisatsune's caddie produced a stunning approach at the ninth and final hole.

