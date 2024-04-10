10 Best Moments From The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest
Rickie Fowler fired a five-under-par round to pick up the Masters par 3 title, with a number of memorable moments made along the way
Prior to the main event on Thursday, a number of big names headed out to Augusta National's par 3 course and the annual contest prior to the Masters.
The likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were present, with Luke List, Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland etching their names into the history books of players to make an ace on the par 3 course. However, the day belonged to Rickie Fowler, who shot a five-under round of 22 to pick up the title.
Dating back to 1960, the par 3 tournament provides a great relaxer to the four-day tournament and, like previous years, there were plenty of moments to remember, such as hole-in-ones, putts and humorous moments.
Fowler Wins The Event
Rickie Fowler is making his first Masters appearance since 2020 and, upon his return, the American secured the par 3 title. Although Fowler will likely celebrate, it's worth noting that no player has ever won the par 3 and gone on to win the Masters... Perhaps Fowler can break that streak!
DeChambeau Makes A Hole In Three?
If only I hadn’t hit the first one in the water 🤣pic.twitter.com/brqNShGt1DApril 10, 2024
On Wednesday, we saw shades of Freddie Couples from the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, with Bryson DeChambeau making a hole-in-one with his second ball at the eighth hole. Not only did the American hole out, but his second shot into the green slam dunked for an unlikely par.
Local Lad Makes An Ace
Augusta's own, Luke List, with a hole-in-one on No. 6 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xHbVv4JeiuApril 10, 2024
The first player to make the patrons cheer was Luke List, who resides in Augusta, as he aced the sixth hole whilst playing alongside Keegan Bradley and Camillo Villegas. List's first appearance in the Masters came back in 2005, where he finished in a tie for 33rd, with his only other appearance coming back in 2018. That time, he missed the cut.
Woodland Makes An Ace
Gary Woodland's first career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gGbJTHb8PKApril 10, 2024
Not long after List's hole-in-one, it was Gary Woodland who followed his fellow countryman in at the very same hole. Woodland, who is playing his first Major tournament following brain surgery in 2023, produced his best finish at Augusta National last year and will be looking to replicate it in 2024.
Straka Goes Back-To-Back
For the second straight year, Sepp Straka cards a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1bemHq6hWYApril 10, 2024
The shots were now flowing and, for a second straight year, Ryder Cup star, Sepp Straka, produced an ace, this time at the fifth hole, with the Austrian firing his ball past the flag and spinning it back perfectly.
Glover Makes The 111th
Lucas Glover aces hole No. 7 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1Etb6p99zaApril 10, 2024
Not done there, a fourth hole-in-one came from former US Open champion, Lucas Glover, who carded an ace at the seventh for the 111th in the tournament's history. Making his 10th Masters appearance, Glover is yet to produce a top 10 finish in the main event.
Hovland Finishes Off The Aces
Viktor Hovland makes a hole-in-one on No. 6, the fifth ace today on the Par 3 Course. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Z7VrMMASaCApril 10, 2024
Although Viktor Hovland has struggled in the early parts of 2024, he did give an insight into what we could expect at Augusta National, as the defending FedEx Cup champion made a hole-in-one at the fifth hole.
Dakota Watson Putting Masterclass
A putt here, a putt there, Dakota Watson holed putts from everywhere. #themasters pic.twitter.com/75AYEPn0oFApril 10, 2024
The par 3 event is a good time for the players family to show off their skills and, when it comes to Dakota Watson, Bubba Watson's daughter, we were shown a putting masterclass as she holed long putts on a number of holes.
Augusta Races
A playground for the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GUiW2NR7IWApril 10, 2024
It's not all about the players, with Sammy Spieth and Maya Fowler racing down the first hole of the par 3 course.
Absolute Darts
Grayson Murray's fianceé, Christiana, shows the group how it's done. #themasters pic.twitter.com/13b9VTzAevApril 10, 2024
Christiana Ritchie showed fiancée, Grayson Murray, how it's done, with an excellent shot at the eighth. Along with Ritchie, Ryo Hisatsune's caddie produced a stunning approach at the ninth and final hole.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
