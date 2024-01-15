Who Is Grayson Murray's Fiancee?

Grayson Murray shot into the world's top 50 with his second PGA Tour victory at the Sony Open for an inspiring comeback after years of dealing with alcoholism, depression and anxiety.

He turned his life around thanks to rehab, re-finding religion and meeting his fiancee, Christiana.

He and Christiana met at the 2021 American Express tournament in Palm Springs, California and now live together in Jupiter, Florida. They're due to marry in the Spring of 2024 in Pinehurst. Her parents live in Palm Desert, California, with the wedding set for North Carolina, an hour from where Murray and his family grew up.

Not much is known about Christiana, but she is a keen golfer and grew up around the sport. The pair got engaged in December 2023 at a country club in Nashville, according to Grayson Murray's Instagram post announcing the engagement.

"Easiest decision of my life," he wrote. "I love you so much babe. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great".

As well as sharing a love for golf, the pair also share a love for religion. Christiana devoted her life to Christ, according to Murray, and he says he has done the same thing.

"Yeah, we just said a prayer," Murray said in the aftermath of his 2024 Sony Open victory, where Christiana was seen celebrating on the 18th green with him. "We said a prayer that the good Lord is looking over us, and no matter what the outcome was going to be, it wasn't going to be life changing.

Grayson and Christiana embrace after his 2024 Sony Open triumph (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Me and her are still a son and daughter to Jesus Christ, and that's never going to change."

'"I grew up going to church, and my family, they're strong Christians.

"I think I neglected that part of my life for a while, and meeting my fiance and how our lives kind of changed over the last three years, she's devoted her life to Christ, and I've devoted my life to Christ. That's what's going to be first in our relationship going forward."