Top LIV Golfer? Top Lefty? Leading Amateur? 8 Alternative Masters Leaderboards After Day One At Augusta National

The Masters features the world's elite and, going into the second round on Friday, it's Justin Rose who leads following a seven-under 65, with the Englishman three shots clear of a number of big names.

Along with Rose's lead, there are several alternative leaderboards that we're keeping an eye on, with LIV Golfers, senior players and amateurs aplenty.

Such is the quality at Augusta National, we have taken a look at various leaderboards following the first round at The Masters, from the amateurs to LIV Golfers, left-handers and past champions.

The Masters 2025 Leaderboard

-7 Justin Rose

Justin Rose -4 Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg,

Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, -3 Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau -2 Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia

Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia -1 Davis Thompson, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith, Fred Couples, Brian Harman, Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee, Bubba Watson, Matt McCarty, Denny McCarthy, Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

The Masters 2025 LIV Golf Leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton lead the LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Masters, while 2023 champion Jon Rahm is surprisingly near the bottom after a 75.

-3 Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton

Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton -1 Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson E Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia

Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia +2 Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka +3 Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

The Masters 2025 Left-Handed Leaderboard

Augusta historically suits left-handers and there's a record eight of them in the field this week.

Akshay Bhatia leads the way after five birdies in his last six holes.

-2 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia -1 Brian Harman, Bubba Watson, Matt McCarty

Brian Harman, Bubba Watson, Matt McCarty +3 Mike Weir, Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson

Mike Weir, Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson +4 Joel Highsmith

The Masters 2025 Debutant Leaderboard

No Masters rookie has slipped on the Green Jacket since 1979 so these players have their work cut out.

Aaron Rai leads the way after a two-under 70, while three other debutants are under par.

-2 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai -1 Max Greyserman, Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson

Max Greyserman, Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson E Brian Campbell, Maverick McNealy

Brian Campbell, Maverick McNealy +1 Nico Echavarria, Rasmus Hojgaard, Davis Riley, Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nico Echavarria, Rasmus Hojgaard, Davis Riley, Hiroshi Tai (a) +3 Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos +4 Jose Luis Ballester (a), Justin Hastings (a), Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu

Jose Luis Ballester (a), Justin Hastings (a), Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu +5 Evan Beck (a), Laurie Canter, Taylor Pendrith

Evan Beck (a), Laurie Canter, Taylor Pendrith +7 Thomas Detry, Noah Kent (a), Thriston Lawrence

The Masters 2025 Amateur Leaderboard

All five amateurs in The Masters field are over-par, and it is Hiroshi Tai of Singapore who leads the way. Each of them will battle to make the cut, and from there earn the right as leading amateur to lift the Silver Cup.

+1 Hiroshi Tai

Hiroshi Tai +4 Jose Luis Ballester, Justin Hastings

Jose Luis Ballester, Justin Hastings +5 Evan Beck

Evan Beck +7 Noah Kent

The Masters 2025 Past Champions Leaderboard

Defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is T2nd after round one, courtesy of a hassle-free 68.

-4 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler -1 Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Freddie Couples

Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Freddie Couples E Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson

Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson +1 Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth +2 Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer +3 Jon Rahm, Angel Cabrera, Phil Mickelson, Danny Willett, Mike Weir

Jon Rahm, Angel Cabrera, Phil Mickelson, Danny Willett, Mike Weir +5 Adam Scott, Jose Maria Olazabal

The Masters 2025 World's Top 10 Leaderboard

Scheffler and Aberg were 1 and 2 last year and they're the top performers from the world's top 10 after round one.

Russell Henley was a surprise in shooting 79, with the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational winner leaving himself plenty of work to do to make the weekend.

-4 Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg

Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg -1 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland E Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy +1 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas +7 Russell Henley

The Masters 2025 Over 50s Leaderboard

Fred Couples holed a hybrid on 14 for eagle and posted an incredible 71 at the age of 65, while Bernhard Langer is right in the mix to make the weekend in his final Masters appearance.