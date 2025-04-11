Top LIV Golfer? Top Lefty? Leading Amateur? 8 Alternative Masters Leaderboards After Day One At Augusta National
Justin Rose leads after the first round of The Masters and, at the first Major of the year, plenty of players have already displayed strong showings at Augusta National
The Masters features the world's elite and, going into the second round on Friday, it's Justin Rose who leads following a seven-under 65, with the Englishman three shots clear of a number of big names.
Along with Rose's lead, there are several alternative leaderboards that we're keeping an eye on, with LIV Golfers, senior players and amateurs aplenty.
Such is the quality at Augusta National, we have taken a look at various leaderboards following the first round at The Masters, from the amateurs to LIV Golfers, left-handers and past champions.
The Masters 2025 Leaderboard
- -7 Justin Rose
- -4 Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg,
- -3 Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- -2 Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia
- -1 Davis Thompson, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith, Fred Couples, Brian Harman, Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee, Bubba Watson, Matt McCarty, Denny McCarthy, Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
The Masters 2025 LIV Golf Leaderboard
Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton lead the LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Masters, while 2023 champion Jon Rahm is surprisingly near the bottom after a 75.
- -3 Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton
- -1 Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson
- E Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia
- +2 Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka
- +3 Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm
The Masters 2025 Left-Handed Leaderboard
Augusta historically suits left-handers and there's a record eight of them in the field this week.
Akshay Bhatia leads the way after five birdies in his last six holes.
- -2 Akshay Bhatia
- -1 Brian Harman, Bubba Watson, Matt McCarty
- +3 Mike Weir, Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson
- +4 Joel Highsmith
The Masters 2025 Debutant Leaderboard
No Masters rookie has slipped on the Green Jacket since 1979 so these players have their work cut out.
Aaron Rai leads the way after a two-under 70, while three other debutants are under par.
- -2 Aaron Rai
- -1 Max Greyserman, Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson
- E Brian Campbell, Maverick McNealy
- +1 Nico Echavarria, Rasmus Hojgaard, Davis Riley, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- +3 Rafael Campos
- +4 Jose Luis Ballester (a), Justin Hastings (a), Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu
- +5 Evan Beck (a), Laurie Canter, Taylor Pendrith
- +7 Thomas Detry, Noah Kent (a), Thriston Lawrence
The Masters 2025 Amateur Leaderboard
All five amateurs in The Masters field are over-par, and it is Hiroshi Tai of Singapore who leads the way. Each of them will battle to make the cut, and from there earn the right as leading amateur to lift the Silver Cup.
- +1 Hiroshi Tai
- +4 Jose Luis Ballester, Justin Hastings
- +5 Evan Beck
- +7 Noah Kent
The Masters 2025 Past Champions Leaderboard
Defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is T2nd after round one, courtesy of a hassle-free 68.
- -4 Scottie Scheffler
- -1 Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Freddie Couples
- E Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson
- +1 Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
- +2 Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer
- +3 Jon Rahm, Angel Cabrera, Phil Mickelson, Danny Willett, Mike Weir
- +5 Adam Scott, Jose Maria Olazabal
The Masters 2025 World's Top 10 Leaderboard
Scheffler and Aberg were 1 and 2 last year and they're the top performers from the world's top 10 after round one.
Russell Henley was a surprise in shooting 79, with the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational winner leaving himself plenty of work to do to make the weekend.
- -4 Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg
- -1 Viktor Hovland
- E Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- +1 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- +7 Russell Henley
The Masters 2025 Over 50s Leaderboard
Fred Couples holed a hybrid on 14 for eagle and posted an incredible 71 at the age of 65, while Bernhard Langer is right in the mix to make the weekend in his final Masters appearance.
- -1 Fred Couples
- +2 Bernhard Langer
- +3 Angel Cabrera, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir
- +5 Jose Maria Olazabal
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
