What Is The Men's Course Record At TPC Sawgrass?

Despite being considered one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour calendar, TPC Sawgrass has still seen a number of low scores over the years.

Sawgrass has been the site of The Players Championship - the Tour's headline event - since 1982 after the course was constructed in the early 1980s by renowned course architect Pete Dye.

The Floridian course has now established itself as one of the Tour's most challenging courses, with a premium placed on accurate driving and shotmaking into the firm and fast green.

Coupled with the closing three holes, which features the iconic par-three 17th, shooting a low round at Sawgrass is no mean feat.

For over 20 years, the course record at Sawgrass sat at -9 (63). First shot by Fred Couples in 1992, the feat went on to be achieved eight further times, most recently by Dustin Johnson in 2022.

During the 2016 edition of the tournament, a nine-under-par 63 was carded on two occasions by both Jason Day and Colt Knost, with the Australian going on to win the event.

However, that long-standing course record was broken in 2023 when Tom Hoge shot a stunning ten-under-par 62.

Having only made the cut on the number after opening rounds of 78 and 68, the American made the most of benign conditions on the morning of the third round, producing a bogey-free round with 10 birdies and eight pars.

"Today was going to be the day to do it if you were going to out here because it was soft with little wind, so you felt like you could make birdies and keep trying to make birdies. So just felt fortunate and tried to take advantage of it the best I could," Hoge recounted after his round.

While the lowest round was shot by Hoge, the lowest tournament score belongs to Greg Norman in 1994. After opening his week with a nine-under-par 63, the Australian shot three consecutive 67s to finish at -24, breaking Nick Price's previous record by a startling six stroke.

