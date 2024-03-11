REVEALED... The Coaching Tip That Golf Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Used To Improve Viktor Hovland's Approach Play
The new Chief Data Strategist and Lead Tour Ambassador at Arccos revealed a key piece of advice that helped Hovland to win like 'never before'
Viktor Hovland has been one of the most impressive golfers in the world recently, reaching the top-5 in the Official World Golf Rankings thanks to 10 professional wins in just four years.
A lot of his success appears to be down to his incredible consistency, natural ability and commendable attitude to the game, but, irrespective of his undeniable talent, even the best players need great coaching.
That's where stats guru Edoardo Molinari comes in. After recently announcing a new partnership with golf data giant, Arccos, the Ryder Cup vice-captain revealed an interesting insight that he used to develop Hovland's approach play...
In a recent interview with three-time DP World Tour winner Edoardo Molinari, the Italian revealed that his stats-informed coaching is now being used by a number of the world's best players – including Matt Fitzpatrick, Nelly Korda and Viktor Hovland.
In what can only be described as a truly fascinating insight, Molinari explained that his use of data analytics helped him to spot that Viktor Hovland was "being way too aggressive into the greens".
He went on to add: "Eventually we decided together, you (Hovland) need to be much more conservative, especially with your shorter irons. And then off it was, off to the races and winning tournaments like never before."
According to stats from the PGA Tour, Hovland has improved his birdie or better percentage from the fairway each year from the 2019-20 season through to his memorable FedEx Cup winning year in 2023. He ranked 7th on tour in that category last season, and 4th for birdie average, which suggests that this strategy appears to be paying off.
Describing how he hopes these insights can help more golfers in the future, Molinari said: "We want to create something that is not out there yet, which is basically scaling what I'm doing for the PGA tour, and being able to give pretty much the same service to others like Korn Ferry or NCAA teams, and elite golfers".
Based on the evidence, it appears this service is likely to be a popular one among professionals at all levels, especially when you consider Molinari's track record of success in the playing and coaching spheres so far.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Matteo Manassero What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the Italian comeback kid, Matteo Manassero...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
These Might Be The Coolest Nike Golf Shoes We've Ever Seen And Here's How To Get Them
Nike always produce special edition models near to big events and, at the 2024 Players Championship, the brand have delivered once again!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Full Swing Season 2: Ranking The Players From Most To Least Interesting
Full Swing Season 2 is an excellent series and all the featured players provide good insight, but some make more of an impact than others. Here’s who stood out to me…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
The 10 Funniest Moments From Full Swing Season 2
There’s plenty of drama and tension in Full Swing Season 2, but humour also plays a big part throughout. Here, we’ve selected our ten funniest moments from the second season of the Netflix documentary
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Where’s Max Homa? Why No Female Coverage? 10 Things That Surprised Me From Full Swing Season 2…
There’s no doubt Full Swing Season 2 covers a lot of bases and provides ample entertainment, but there were a few storylines and omissions that left me scratching my head…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I’ve Watched Every Episode Of Full Swing Season 2… Here’s Why Joel Dahmen’s Is The Best Of The Lot
Joel Dahmen was a star of the first season of Full Swing and he makes a similar impact in Full Swing Season 2, but for different reasons...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'If You're Not Tracking Data On Your Own Game, You Are Losing An Edge'... Arccos Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Reveals Why Amateurs MUST Analyse Their Performance On The Golf Course
The three-time DP World Tour winner and new Chief Data Strategist at Arccos believes all amateurs should embrace statistics on the golf course...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why I Have More Respect For Rory McIlroy After Watching Full Swing Season 2
Rory McIlroy is a big part of Full Swing Season 2 and Netlix’s docuseries is all the better for it. Here’s why I came away with even more admiration for the Northern Irishman after watching it
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'F**k, Someone Has Got More Majors In My Era Than I Have' – My 20 Favourite Quotes From Full Swing Season 2
Full Swing Season 2 from Netflix is full of fascinating insight and behind-the-scenes access. Here, we reveal our 20 favourite quotes from season two of the popular series...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'Caring Less About Ducking Into The Foliage Would Do Our Bladders And Our Concentration A Huge Favour!' – What Women Can Learn From The Male Approach To Golf
Katie Dawkins addresses the other side of the coin and shares what women can learn from the way men golf
By Katie Dawkins Published