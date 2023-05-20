PGA Championship Saturday Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates - McIlroy And Lowry Paired Together

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 HEADLINES
- Hovland, Scheffler and Conners lead on 5-under-par
- Leaders out later
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry paired together, only 5 back
- Justin Rose paired with PGA Pro Michael Block
- Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be a pairing with a lot of attention
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023
- T1 Scheffler -5
- T1 Conners -5
- T1 Hovland -5
- T4 Suh -3
- T4 DeChambeau -3
- T6 Koepka -2
- T6 Tarren -2
- T8 Pendrith -1
- T8 Rose -1
ROUND 3 TEE TIMES
In case you hadn't seen any of the tee times for today, here is the full list. I have also selected some of my absolute favorites below too. (All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT).
- 9.10am: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
- 10am: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
- 11am: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11.20am: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
- 11.30am: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.20pm: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
- 1.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 2.10pm: Justin Rose, Michael Block
- 2.30pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
- 2.50pm: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners
SAM TREMLETT UPDATING YOU
Hello everyone and today is Moving Day! I will be giving you updates over the next three hours on everything PGA Championship - weather, tee times, pairings, news. Everything, so here is the place to be.
EXCITING DAY AHEAD
Saturday is known as moving day, and there is some huge excitement for day 3 at the PGA Championship