PGA Championship Saturday Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates - McIlroy And Lowry Paired Together

Refresh

ROUND 3 TEE TIMES In case you hadn't seen any of the tee times for today, here is the full list. I have also selected some of my absolute favorites below too. (All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT). 9.10am: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson 10am: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm 11am: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard 11.20am: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa 11.30am: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood 12.20pm: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott 1 . 40pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

. Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 2.10pm: Justin Rose, Michael Block

Justin Rose, Michael Block 2.30pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka 2.50pm: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

SAM TREMLETT UPDATING YOU Hello everyone and today is Moving Day! I will be giving you updates over the next three hours on everything PGA Championship - weather, tee times, pairings, news. Everything, so here is the place to be.