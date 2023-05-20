Live

PGA Championship Saturday Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates - McIlroy And Lowry Paired Together

Moving day at the PGA Championship should be an exciting one, with lots of the big names in contention at Oak Hill - Mcilroy and Lowry are just 5 back and paired together

Thomas Patrick Clarke
By Thomas Patrick Clarke
published
Contributions from
Michael Weston, Ed Carruthers, Sam Tremlett

Oak Hill Country Club is the host of the 2023 PGA Championship

(Image credit: PGA of America)

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 HEADLINES

  • Hovland, Scheffler and Conners lead on 5-under-par
  • Leaders out later
  • Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry paired together, only 5 back
  • Justin Rose paired with PGA Pro Michael Block
  • Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be a pairing with a lot of attention

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023

  • T1 Scheffler -5
  • T1 Conners -5
  • T1 Hovland -5
  • T4 Suh -3
  • T4 DeChambeau -3
  • T6 Koepka -2
  • T6 Tarren -2
  • T8 Pendrith -1
  • T8 Rose -1
Sam Tremlett headshot
Sam Tremlett
Refresh

ROUND 3 TEE TIMES

In case you hadn't seen any of the tee times for today, here is the full list. I have also selected some of my absolute favorites below too. (All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT). 

  • 9.10am: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
  • 10am: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
  • 11am: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 11.20am: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
  • 11.30am: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.20pm: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
  • 1.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
  • 2.10pm: Justin Rose, Michael Block
  • 2.30pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
  • 2.50pm: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

SAM TREMLETT UPDATING YOU

Hello everyone and today is Moving Day! I will be giving you updates over the next three hours on everything PGA Championship - weather, tee times, pairings, news. Everything, so here is the place to be.

EXCITING DAY AHEAD

Saturday is known as moving day, and there is some huge excitement for day 3 at the PGA Championship

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.