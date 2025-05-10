Rory McIlroy Suggests A 'Little Shorter Golf Ball' Would Make This Week's Truist Championship Venue Even More 'Awesome'

Back in December 2023, The R&A and USGA announced plans for the golf ball to be rolled back from 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.

Once the news was revealed it divided opinion, but the idea of rolling the ball back does mean that golf courses should become tougher as the ball will not travel as far.

At this week's Truist Championship, which is taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, Rory McIlroy semi-ignited the golf ball rollback discussion, with the five-time Major winner explaining how the tougher conditions on Friday meant the course played more strategically.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, heavy air and rain meant the ball wasn't travelling as far and, consequently, scoring was slightly higher than that on Thursday, which yielded a round of the day 61 from Keith Mitchell.

Speaking about the second round conditions, McIlroy stated: "It's a little more strategic. Even today, heavier air, rain, a bit of wind. I drew back on a few holes and then I hit driver on a couple.

"I think there's a lot of debate about it, but if the golf ball just went a little shorter, this course would be awesome. Not that it isn't awesome anyway, but right now for the distances we hit it, it's probably 500 or 600 yards too short.

"Yeah, it would be amazing to be able to play courses like this the way the architect wanted you to play them. So, yeah, like it does, it gives you a better appreciation when you play them in these conditions for sure."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the roll back is to "reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability".

It means that pros will use the new balls in 2028, while recreational players won't have to start using them until 2030. The new balls are expected to see a reduction in distance of 13-15 yards for the longest hitters, 9-11 yards for the average touring pro and 5-7 yards for an average female pro.

At the beginning of the week at the Truist Championship, McIlroy claimed that the strategy for Philadelphia Cricket Club is to "hit driver everywhere." However, despite his strength off the tee, McIlroy has been a big advocate of the golf ball roll back.

In March 2023, the 36-year-old said he "really" liked the proposal to reduce hitting distances at elite level, before then claiming, nine months later, he "doesn't understand the anger, as it will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer."

The four-time Truist Championship winner wasn't the only one discussing how the conditions altered the course, with two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas, also claiming the conditions made some holes play tougher.

Speaking on Friday, Thomas stated: "It’s just the ball didn’t go anywhere when it’s like this. A hole like 10 is a good example. We’re flipping sand wedges, gap wedges in yesterday, and I hit a drive as good as I could and hit a pretty good 6-iron in today.

"It’s unfortunate, again, with the softness, the course can’t really show its teeth too much. But weather like this definitely makes the play a little bit more — it’s harder to make birdies. You can get up-and-down because it’s still pretty soft, but it’s harder to make birdies."