'People Joke About Doing It But I Don't Think Anyone Actually Does' - Collin Morikawa Plays Down Driver Test Dodging

Although there's been talk about players exploiting the testing rules for their drivers, Collin Morikawa says he's not aware of anyone trying to cheat the system.

The non-conforming driver saga hit the headlines at the PGA Championship when Rory McIlroy reportedly had to change his big stick after it failed USGA testing, while Scottie Scheffler later confirmed he also had to change clubs due to a failed test.

Matters took a turn when Major champion Lucas Glover told the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show that some players kept two drivers in their bags and handed their backups in for testing to try and cheat the system.

The CEO of the USGA, Mike Whan, played down those accusations, saying "I don't think that's a real concern for us".

“I read something where somebody said that people can doctor the system," said Whan.

"But we keep serial numbers of the driver that were given us, and 90 percent of the drivers that were given us in those practice facilities when we test are played on the first tee, and we expect 10 percent of players to be making changes anyway."

And Morikawa is not aware of players gaming the system, saying they hardly get much of an advantage anyway from drivers that are close to or just over the limit.

"I sure hope not," Morikawa said when asked about players evading proper driver checks. "I mean, I'm sure someone has done it.

"People joke about doing it, but I don't think anyone actually does. All our clubs have lifespans on them. We know it.

"So I don't think people do that. I think people joke about it, but I don't think people do it. And if they do, then, I mean, sure. Is it going to help? I don't think it's going to help.

"When these fail, we're on such fine margins that they give us this like green, yellow, red. Like we want our drivers to be in yellow, it's passing, but it's like you want it to be fast, you don't want it to be slow.

"But if it's close to failing or if it's failing and it's close to cracking, I mean, what are you gaining? You're not gaining anything. Guys aren't going to hit it 25 yards further.

"I don't think it's really changing much. It's just you got to have a line somewhere and that's where they have drawn the line."