Grab Yourself Some Incredible Golf Deals At Walmart
As the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale heads into its final day, we take a look at the best deals available from other brands, such as Walmart
As the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale heads into the final stages, there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up a deal. However, it's not just Amazon where a bargain is set to be had, with other brands like Walmart (opens in new tab) offering golf equipment at fantastic prices.
Currently, there are a number of items on sale, with some huge savings set to be made on premium golf equipment. Below, we have taken a look through their sale and found our favorites, as well as the best available on the website.
Whether you are after items like the best golf rangefinders or the best golf training aids, all these feature below, plus they are even cheaper now, with some items up to 40% off!
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | Save 33% off at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $359.99 Now $239.99
The Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder (opens in new tab) offers premium looks and performance without the punchy price, especially when it is 33% off and now under $240! Ranked as one of the best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) money can buy, it provides exceptional clarity and speed.
Wilson Zip Golf Balls | Save 32% at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Were $29.97 Now $20.40
In this deal, you get 24 golf balls for just 20 dollars! It's an absolute steal, especially given how these golf balls offer solid performance too.
Perfect Practice Golf Putting Mat XL Edition | Save 30% at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $199.99 Now $139.85
One of the best putting mats (opens in new tab) on the market is now 30% off, with Perfect Practice actually featuring amongst our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab). It's perfect for a home set-up and great training aid to reduce your putts out on the golf course.
Wilson Tour Velocity Men's Golf Club Set | Save 17% off at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $297 Now $247
Golf club sets (opens in new tab) are a great way for beginners to get into the game of golf and, with the Tour Velocity set, you receive a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, five irons, putter and a standing carry bag. This makes it perfect for those wanting the basics, with a 17% reduction putting it under $250.
Callaway LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder | Save 40% at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $249 Now $149
Another great rangefinder comes from Callaway, with their LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder now $100 off! Delivering powerful 6x magnification optics, it has a total range of up to 800 yards and has slope functionality that can be switched on and off easily.
TaylorMade Project (A) Golf Ball | Save 18.5% at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $34.99 Now $28.52
Looking to stock up on your golf ball supply? Well, these Project (A) golf balls are now under $30, with their distance off the tee being paired with superb control around the greens for a great value for money golf ball.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.