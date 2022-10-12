Grab Yourself Some Incredible Golf Deals At Walmart

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale heads into the final stages, there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up a deal. However, it's not just Amazon where a bargain is set to be had, with other brands like Walmart (opens in new tab) offering golf equipment at fantastic prices.

Currently, there are a number of items on sale, with some huge savings set to be made on premium golf equipment. Below, we have taken a look through their sale and found our favorites, as well as the best available on the website.

Whether you are after items like the best golf rangefinders or the best golf training aids, all these feature below, plus they are even cheaper now, with some items up to 40% off!

(opens in new tab) Wilson Zip Golf Balls | Save 32% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Were $29.97 Now $20.40 In this deal, you get 24 golf balls for just 20 dollars! It's an absolute steal, especially given how these golf balls offer solid performance too.

(opens in new tab) Wilson Tour Velocity Men's Golf Club Set | Save 17% off at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Was $297 Now $247 Golf club sets (opens in new tab) are a great way for beginners to get into the game of golf and, with the Tour Velocity set, you receive a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, five irons, putter and a standing carry bag. This makes it perfect for those wanting the basics, with a 17% reduction putting it under $250.

(opens in new tab) Callaway LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder | Save 40% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Was $249 Now $149 Another great rangefinder comes from Callaway, with their LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder now $100 off! Delivering powerful 6x magnification optics, it has a total range of up to 800 yards and has slope functionality that can be switched on and off easily.