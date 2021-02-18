Tommy Fleetwood Announced As New TAG Heuer Ambassador

The Swiss luxury watch company has announced Tommy Fleetwood as a brand ambassador for the TAG Heuer Connected watch and golf app

Tommy Fleetwood has been announced as the new brand ambassador for TAG Heuer and more specifically, the TAG Heuer Connected watch and golf app.

In his new role, the Englishman will be working closely with TAG Heuer’s software engineers to build on the app’s success since it was launched in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the TAG Heuer family and very proud to have been chosen as the ambassador of the TAG Heuer Connected watch and golf app,” Fleetwood said.

“This timepiece is both technologically impressive with its advanced easy to use features and a true style statement that will stand on and off the course.”

Packed with features such as 3D mapping, distance to hazards, shot tracking, scorecards, pro stats, and more, it’s no surprise that TAG Heuer’s golf app is already trusted by over 200,000 golfers worldwide who are dedicated to improving their game.

The app is optimised to be used in conjunction with the TAG Heuer Connected and TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition watch, which, as we mention in our review, is a stylish offering that golfers can wear both on and off the course.

“With its ability to enhance any player’s game, the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition has already established itself as a game changer in the golfing community and beyond,” TAG Heuer’s CEO Frédéric Arnault said.

“We’re excited that Tommy, who is one of the world’s most dynamic golfers, has chosen to wear our watch and we wish him a very successful season ahead.

“We are also looking forward to working with him to take the app even further, and help players refine their strategies, improve their accuracy and remove the guesswork so they can focus on enjoying the game.”

