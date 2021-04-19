Here we take a look at what clubs 2009 Open Champion Stewart Cink puts into the bag.

Stewart Cink What’s In The Bag?

Stewart Cink is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, two of which came in 2020 and 2021 after a gap of 11 years since his 2009 Open Championship victory.

What clubs does the American put in his bag each week? Let’s take a look.

Previously a Nike staff player, Cink became an equipment free agent after the brand stopped making clubs in 2016. Over the next couple of years he would continue to play without an equipment contract but that changed at the beginning of 2019 as he signed a multi-year contract with Ping. He had been playing their clubs for a while but in January it became an official relationship.

The deal sees Cink play at least 11 Ping clubs but right now it appears, excluding his wedges, all of his clubs are made by the brand.

He starts out with the G425 LST driver and then a Ping G425 Max three-wood. He also uses a Ping G410 seven-wood too.

Fairly recently he was carrying a TaylorMade SIM fairway wood but this looks to have come out of his setup.

He has an interesting iron setup at the moment. He carries a Ping i210 three-iron, leaves a gap where the four-iron would be and then uses i210’s from five down to the U-Wedge – otherwise known as the gap wedge.

His wedges are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s and they have lofts of 56 and 60 degrees.

Finally he has a Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Stealth putter and a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees at 15.5) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5 shaft

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 19.75), with an Accra FX 2.0 360 M5 shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (3, 5-UW) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Raw (56-08M, 60-04L) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Stealth

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon