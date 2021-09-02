Everything you need to know about Team Europe ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup Team Europe 2021

Europe head to Inverness Club in Ohio to take on the United States in the 2021 Solheim Cup, from 4-6 September.

Europe are the current holders of the Solheim Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2019 at Gleneagles.

Europe’s captain on that occasion was Catriona Matthew, who retains that status as her team prepares to travel to the United States.

She represented Europe nine times as a player between 1998 and 2017 in the Solheim Cup, and will look to win consecutive Solheim Cups as captain at Inverness Club.

England’s Laura Davies, Scotland’s Kathryn Imrie, and Norway’s Suzann Pettersen will assist Matthew as her vice-captians, but who will be playing for Team Europe in the 2021 Solheim Cup?

Europe’s 2021 Solheim Cup team includes a mix of experience and tournament rookies, with four players set to make make their debuts in the match play event.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Finland’s Matilda Castren, and Germany’s Sophia Popov will all make their first appearances in the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, with the three former players all included by Catriona Matthew as part of her six captain’s picks – Popov qualified for the team through her world ranking.

Maguire achieved two runner-up finishes and six top-tens from 15 starts on the LPGA Tour this season, justifying her inclusion in the side to become the first Irish player to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup.

The top two players who qualified for the team automatically through Ladies European Tour Solheim Cup points were Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall, confirmed following the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Meanwhile, Anna Nordqvist, Sophia Popov, Charley Hull, and Carlota Ciganda were the four highest ranked players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, which saw them all qualify automatically for the team too.

Anna Nordqvist picked up her third Major win at Carnoustie which comfortably saw her make the team automatically, with the 2021 Solheim Cup set to be the seventh of her career – making her Europe’s most experienced player.

Madelene Sagstrom is another Swede in the team, selected by Matthew following her T2 finish at the Women’s Open, while Team Europe will hope Celine Boutier can reproduce the incredible performance she displayed in 2019 that saw her win all four of her matches to help Europe to victory at Gleneagles.

Emily Kristine Pedersen finished top spot in the LET Solheim Cup points list thanks to her four wins on the LET in 2020, and Georgia Hall finished a close second due to consistent finishes throughout the qualifying period.

Mel Reid returns to the playing staff at this tournament following her vice-captaincy role in 2019, with this her fourth tournament appearance.

Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda are both set to play in their fifth Solheim Cup.