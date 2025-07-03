5 Tips To Cope With Annoying Playing Partners... Should You Avoid Or Engage?
The vibe with your playing partner can influence your performance on the golf course, so what can you do when they are particularly irritating? Here are 5 tips
Playing golf with other people is part of what makes the game great, but in competition golf you won't always have the opportunity to tee it up with friends or those you feel comfortable with.
There are plenty of tips for being a good playing partner, but what can you do when the person your are playing with is getting on your nerves?
If you could only ever play golf alone, you would miss out on all the amazing social benefits that the sport offers - so sometimes we need to find a proactive approach to our frustrations.
In this article, I share 5 tips to cope with annoying playing partners, in an attempt to save your golf game and your sanity...
5 Tips To Cope With Annoying Playing Partners
I've never actually asked my playing partners how they feel about playing golf with me, but I'd like to think of myself as someone who is pleasant to share the fairways and greens with.
I try my best to make other people feel comfortable on the course, as a strong advocate of having fun even while playing poor golf, but often I feel the best way to act around others when playing golf is just to use common sense and basic emotional intelligence.
Still, if you come across someone who hasn't grasped those simple concepts, why don't you try these 5 handy tips to overcome the bubbling rage inside...
1. Find Some Common Ground
Sometimes, the things your partner is doing to annoy you are born out of a difference in interests, personality traits or opinions.
However, almost anyone can find some common ground with the another person - so ask a few brief questions to get back on the right track.
Whether it's a love for the same football team, an appreciation of a certain genre of music or even holiday destinations you have both visited, use this common ground to get the conversation flowing.
This will help you both to relax, leading to a more comfortable atmosphere to enjoy your golf.
2. Focus On Your Own Game
If that strategy isn't working, perhaps you should try to focus on your own game.
Set yourself some personal targets to meet over the next three, six and nine holes - or track your fairways hit and greens in regulation.
Focusing on your own golf game could help you to score better, help to relieve nerves on the golf course and remove the distraction of your annoying playing partner.
3. Positive Internal Dialogue
Rather than biting back when your playing partner offers you some unsolicited advice on improving your golf swing, why not try harnessing the power of a positive internal dialogue?
Reframing the negative experiences into a positive is a real skill, but it's also one that could prevent you spiralling into a series of big numbers on the scorecard.
If your partner is slow, it's just more time to prepare for your next shot. If they are overly chatty, it's an opportunity to learn something new. Find the positives and avoid negative internal monologues.
4. Strategic Silence
We are getting into last resort territory now, but opting for a period of strategic silence might just diffuse some of the rising tension.
Often, the ranting and raging of your playing partner is down to their own performance - so let them get on with it. Giving them a lecture on how to control anger on the golf course is unlikely to help at this stage.
Strategic silence will allow everyone to go about their business and deal with their own game, with the odd polite nod or smile to show that you haven't totally forgotten they are there.
5. Create Some Space
A golf course is a big place, so don't feel like you have to walk hand-in-hand down the fairway.
Utilise strategic placement of your golf bag, standing off the green while they are putting and hanging back after you've hit your tee shot to re-jig your bag setup - all of which can give you some much needed space.
Ultimately, golf is supposed to be fun. Nobody wants to spend four hours being miserable, so try some of these tips to ensure your round goes as smoothly as possible.
For those who can't even entertain the notion of compromising, and trying some proactive strategies, perhaps stick to fourballs with your mates and fairway fun in the sun.
