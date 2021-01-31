Take a look at the clubs Paul Casey uses on Tour as a professional.

Paul Casey What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does Englishman Paul Casey use on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Casey’s equipment situation is an interesting one as he was a Nike staffer when the company announced that they were to stop making golf clubs in August 2016.

Since then he had a mix of golf clubs from a variety of brands in the bag and he also had a woods contract with TaylorMade for a while too. However this appears to have changed as he now has a couple of Titleist models in there.

He starts with a TSi3 driver and then he uses a Titleist TSi2 fairway wood too.

Casey had been testing Honma prototype irons but has since gone back to his Mizuno models.

His longest iron is the Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro and he carries a three and four-iron of it.

Then from 5-iron to pitching wedge he uses Mizuno MP-5s.

He carries three Titleist Vokey wedges, two of which are SM7 models – the 52 and 56 degree options. His most lofted club is a 60 degree Titleist Vokey Prototype.

Casey had been using a Scotty Cameron Special Select Fastback for a while but it appears he has gone back to his Scotty Cameron GSS blade putter.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1 and he also uses Nike shoes.

Paul Casey What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (3-4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 52° and 56°, Titleist Vokey Prototype 60°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Nike

Apparel: Nike