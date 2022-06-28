Patrick Reed Splits With PXG Ahead Of LIV Golf Series Debut
Patrick Reed has split with PXG less than six months after signing with the equipment giant.
The former Masters champion had been an equipment free agent for several years prior to penning the deal back in January 2022. The rumour mill intensified in recent weeks after Reed arrived at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament without his then-synonymous PXG cap having already swapped out his PXG 0811X driver in favour of a model from Japanese club makers, Grindworks.
A spokesperson for PXG told bunkered.co.uk that the former Masters champion is "no longer on staff" but added that the decision was "unrelated to LIV". Reed is no longer listed as a "troop," the collective term the brand uses for ambassadors, on the PXG website.
Captain America has endured a tough run of form of late and now finds himself ranked outside the top-30 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 2014. He is among a host of debutants in this week's LIV Golf Series event at Pumpkin Ridge, Portland and is joined by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez and Abraham Ancer who will all tee it up in the Greg Norman-fronted Series for the first time.
Speaking ahead of his debut, the 31-year-old said: "I'm super excited. Just the thought of being a part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better for me is unbelievable. I've been watching all weekend [at Centurion Club] and the format and the way that everything is super exciting and I can't wait to be part of it.
"It's refreshing to see Team Golf again. It brings me back to the good old days in college and also back to the Ryder Cups and President Cups, when you're not just playing out there for yourself, but also playing for your team."
The second playing of the Series is significantly stronger than the field for the Centurion Club opener, with a total of nine of the last 21 Major winners, four former World No.1 players and almost half of the competitors currently ranked in the top-100 of the Official World Golf Ranking.
