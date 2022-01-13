Mackenzie Hughes What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes.
By Sam Tremlett published
Mackenzie Hughes What's In The Bag?
Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes has had one victory on the PGA Tour which came back at the 2016 RSM Classic. Since then he has moved up and down the world rankings. But what does he put into his bag each week whilst out on Tour? Let's take a look below.
Mackenzie Hughes What's In The Bag?
Driver
Ping G425 LST
Hughes has a full bag of Ping equipment at the moment. He starts with the Ping G425 LST driver which has nine degrees of loft. Hughes has shown he is more than willing to move into new equipment as he quickly transitioned from the G400, into the G410, and then into the G425 range.
Fairways
Ping G425 Max
He also uses a G425 model for his three wood but it is the Max design and has 14 degrees of loft. He also carries a Ping G425 five-wood with 17.5 degrees of loft as well. All of his woods are fitted with Project X HZRDUS shafts with both fairway woods having the Smoke Green model.
Irons
Ping i210, Ping S55
He then uses a combo set of Ping irons. From four-iron to six-iron he uses Ping i210's and from seven-iron down to pitching wedge he has a set of Ping S55's. They are all fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts. The S55 is not an iron we see that often out on Tour anymore with most Ping players using the i210, iBlade or Blueprint options. However, clearly Hughes gets on with the S55's the best.
Wedges
Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth
From there, he has three Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. Interestingly Hughes may have been willing to move into new models at the top end of the bag, but in the scoring clubs less so. The Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges came out in 2018 and have been replaced by the 3.0, Glide Forged and Glide Forged Pro models. We can assume then that Hughes is very particular about his wedge setup in terms of feel, looks and overall consistent performance.
Putter
Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C
His final club in the bag is a Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter which is a centre-shafted model. We don't see many players use centre-shafted putters these days but Hughes is one of the few, and has been for some time.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. A top performer out on Tour and in the amateur game, the ball offers superb, but distinct, all round performance. We were also seriously impressed with the strength and consistency of the flight, particularly in the wind.
Full Specs
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees, flat setting, D4) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 shaft
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 14) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5 TX shaft
7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 18.5) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 90 6.5 TX shaft
Irons: Ping i210 (4-6) Ping S55 (7-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52-SS, 56-WS, 60-SS) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
