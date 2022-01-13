Mackenzie Hughes What's In The Bag?

Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes has had one victory on the PGA Tour which came back at the 2016 RSM Classic. Since then he has moved up and down the world rankings. But what does he put into his bag each week whilst out on Tour? Let's take a look below.

Driver

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hughes has a full bag of Ping equipment at the moment. He starts with the Ping G425 LST driver which has nine degrees of loft. Hughes has shown he is more than willing to move into new equipment as he quickly transitioned from the G400, into the G410, and then into the G425 range.

Fairways

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses a G425 model for his three wood but it is the Max design and has 14 degrees of loft. He also carries a Ping G425 five-wood with 17.5 degrees of loft as well. All of his woods are fitted with Project X HZRDUS shafts with both fairway woods having the Smoke Green model.

Irons

Ping i210, Ping S55

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses a combo set of Ping irons. From four-iron to six-iron he uses Ping i210's and from seven-iron down to pitching wedge he has a set of Ping S55's. They are all fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts. The S55 is not an iron we see that often out on Tour anymore with most Ping players using the i210, iBlade or Blueprint options. However, clearly Hughes gets on with the S55's the best.

Wedges

Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, he has three Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. Interestingly Hughes may have been willing to move into new models at the top end of the bag, but in the scoring clubs less so. The Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges came out in 2018 and have been replaced by the 3.0, Glide Forged and Glide Forged Pro models. We can assume then that Hughes is very particular about his wedge setup in terms of feel, looks and overall consistent performance.

Putter

Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter which is a centre-shafted model. We don't see many players use centre-shafted putters these days but Hughes is one of the few, and has been for some time.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. A top performer out on Tour and in the amateur game, the ball offers superb, but distinct, all round performance. We were also seriously impressed with the strength and consistency of the flight, particularly in the wind.

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees, flat setting, D4) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 14) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5 TX shaft

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 18.5) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 90 6.5 TX shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4-6) Ping S55 (7-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52-SS, 56-WS, 60-SS) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C

Ball: Titleist Pro V1