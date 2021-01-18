Here was take a look at the equipment used by Kevin Na

Kevin Na What’s In The Bag?

Below we take a look at the clubs Na puts into his bag.

Na had been a Titleist ambassador for numerous years but he has since signed with Callaway using 12 clubs from the brand however he still uses a PXG hybrid, Titleist Vokey Prototype wedge and Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Na had been using the older Callaway GBB Epic for a while, and was seen using the newer Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero model at some tournaments. But interestingly he went back to the GBB Epic and continues to have success with it so we do not expect him to change.

Na then opts for a couple of Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway woods along with a new hybrid addition, the Gen2 PXG 0317.

Na had been using T-MB and 718 AP2 irons from Titleist but has switched to Apex Pro 16 models from Callaway. He also carries a Callaway Rogue Pro 4-iron.

Na has three wedges, two of which are Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s with 50 and 54 degrees of loft. The other is a 60 degree Titleist Vokey prototype.

Finally Na has also recently switched putter from an Odyssey Stroke Lab #7 to a Toulon Design Madison which is similar to the model Francesco Molinari uses on Tour.

He also continues to use a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-GP 6TX shaft

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70TX shaft

5-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (18 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80TX shaft

Hybrid: PXG Gen2 0317x, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X shaft

Irons: Callaway Rogue Pro (4-iron), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL