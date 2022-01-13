Joaquin Niemann What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs the 20-year-old uses on the PGA Tour.
By Sam Tremlett published
Joaquin Niemann What's In The Bag?
Pipped to be a future star of golf, Chilean youngster Joaquin Niemann has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings. He got his 1st PGA Tour victory in 2019 at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier and he played in his 1st Presidents Cup in 2019 as well. But what clubs does the youngster use? We take a look below.
Joaquin Niemann What's In The Bag?
Driver
Ping G410 LST
All of Niemann's clubs are made by Ping and after putting in the G425 LST driver briefly, Niemann has interestingly gone back to the G410 LST model. it is set at 10.5 degrees and is fitted with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X shaft. At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design than the G410 Plus and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed. Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.
Fairways
Ping G425 Max
He then uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and seven-wood with 14.5 and 20 degrees of loft. It is a model that made our Editor's Choice list in 2021 because it is so easy to hit and is the most forgiving fairway wood in the G425 family. The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph - a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping. Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on the G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face.
Irons
Ping iBlade
Shifting to the irons, Niemann uses iBlade's ranging from the four to nine-iron. Niemann has used these irons for a while and he has rarely wavered from them. They came out in 2016 and we felt the iron excels in all the areas of performance competent golfers prioritise – distance control, workability and a soft feel with forgiveness thrown in for good measure.
Wedges
Ping Glide 3.0, Ping Glide Forged Pro
He then carries four Ping wedges ranging from 46-60 degrees. The 46 is a Ping Glide 3.0 whereas the other three are Glide Forged Pro models. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. We were big fans of the Forged Pro wedge when we tested it. The control and versatility allows you to be confident and aggressive around the green whilst there are enough loft/bounce options in the range to create a set designed for your needs.
Putter
Ping Prototype PLD Anser
Finally, Niemann uses a Ping Prototype PLD Anser putter, favouring the iconic design. Again, Niemann has not really wavered or tried any other putter over any significant time so clearly he is a fan of a traditional, classic blade look.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Niemann uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. A ball that received five stars in our review, the Pro V1x is an excellent all-rounder, as you would expect. We were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.
Apparel/Shoes
adidas
Niemann wears adidas apparel and after using the Tour360 shoe for a long time, it appears he has now switched into the ZG21 golf shoes. One of very few models to get a five-star review from us, the ZG21's look great, are incredibly light and offer good comfort and stability.
Full Specs
Driver: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X shaft
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
7-wood: Ping G425 Max (20.5 at 20 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-9) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0, 46°, Ping Glide Forged, 52°, 56°, 60° with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes and Apparel: Adidas
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Ryder Cup Venue Since 1980?
In the 20 Ryder Cups held since 1980, there have been 17 different host venues. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Dunaverty Golf Club Course Review
Dunaverty Golf Club, with its distinctive square greens, enjoys an enviable setting at the southern end of the Kintyre Peninsula
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published