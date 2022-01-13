Joaquin Niemann What's In The Bag?

Pipped to be a future star of golf, Chilean youngster Joaquin Niemann has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings. He got his 1st PGA Tour victory in 2019 at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier and he played in his 1st Presidents Cup in 2019 as well. But what clubs does the youngster use? We take a look below.

Driver

Ping G410 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of Niemann's clubs are made by Ping and after putting in the G425 LST driver briefly, Niemann has interestingly gone back to the G410 LST model. it is set at 10.5 degrees and is fitted with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X shaft. At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design than the G410 Plus and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed. Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.

Fairways

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and seven-wood with 14.5 and 20 degrees of loft. It is a model that made our Editor's Choice list in 2021 because it is so easy to hit and is the most forgiving fairway wood in the G425 family. The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph - a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping. Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on the G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face.

Irons

Ping iBlade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the irons, Niemann uses iBlade's ranging from the four to nine-iron. Niemann has used these irons for a while and he has rarely wavered from them. They came out in 2016 and we felt the iron excels in all the areas of performance competent golfers prioritise – distance control, workability and a soft feel with forgiveness thrown in for good measure.

Wedges

Ping Glide 3.0, Ping Glide Forged Pro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then carries four Ping wedges ranging from 46-60 degrees. The 46 is a Ping Glide 3.0 whereas the other three are Glide Forged Pro models. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. We were big fans of the Forged Pro wedge when we tested it. The control and versatility allows you to be confident and aggressive around the green whilst there are enough loft/bounce options in the range to create a set designed for your needs.

Putter

Ping Prototype PLD Anser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, Niemann uses a Ping Prototype PLD Anser putter, favouring the iconic design. Again, Niemann has not really wavered or tried any other putter over any significant time so clearly he is a fan of a traditional, classic blade look.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Niemann uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. A ball that received five stars in our review, the Pro V1x is an excellent all-rounder, as you would expect. We were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.

Apparel/Shoes

adidas

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Niemann wears adidas apparel and after using the Tour360 shoe for a long time, it appears he has now switched into the ZG21 golf shoes. One of very few models to get a five-star review from us, the ZG21's look great, are incredibly light and offer good comfort and stability.

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

7-wood: Ping G425 Max (20.5 at 20 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-9) with Project X 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0, 46°, Ping Glide Forged, 52°, 56°, 60° with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and Apparel: Adidas