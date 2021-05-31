We take a look inside the bag of American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak.

Jason Kokrak What’s In The Bag?

American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak earned his maiden PGA Tour title in 2020 thanks to a dominating performance at The CJ Cup hosted at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. He saw off a quality field with some excellent, seemingly pressure-free golf, which is amazing given he hadn’t won on the Tour before.

Regardless what clubs does he use currently on Tour? We take a look below.

Currently Kokrak has a mix and match bag setup which includes four different brands. At the top of the bag he uses a TaylorMade SIM driver, as well as a TaylorMade SIM2 three-wood.

He also uses a SIM2 seven-wood as well.

His irons go from three-iron to pitching wedge and are PXG 0311T Gen 4’s. They are all fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

He then carries a PXG 0311 52 degree wedge, and then two Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 56 and 60 degrees of loft. They are also fitted with True Temper shafts but they are S400’s instead of X100’s.

Finally his putter is a Bettinardi Studio Stock 38 Prototype which appears to have just gone in the bag because recently he had a couple of Ping Heppler designs in the bag.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and after having worn FootJoy shoes for a while, namely the Pro/SL, he has recently started wearing Nike shoes instead.

Jason Kokrak What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees at 8.5) with Accra TZ5 85 M5 Proto shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 80 TX shaft

7-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 80 TX shaft

Irons: PXG 0311T Gen4 (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F, 60-08M) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 38 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Nike