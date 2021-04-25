We take a look inside the bag of South African golfer Garrick Higgo.

Garrick Higgo What’s In The Bag?

South African Garrick Higgo has had a fast start to his European Tour career over the last year or so. After picking up his first European Tour victory at the 2020 Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos, he collected his second at the 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open hosted in Spain. He won by three strokes after shooting a ridiculous total of 25-under. This came thanks to rounds of 65-64-63-63.

These two wins add to his two wins on the Sunshine Tour, and more should be on the horizon.

So what does the young lefty put into his bag each week out on Tour? Below we have taken a look.

Higgo plays nearly a full bag of Titleist equipment at the moment.

At the top of the bag he uses a Titleist TSi3 driver and a three-wood of the TSi2 variety. He then has a Titleist 818H2 hybrid which has 17 degrees of loft.

Moving into the irons from four-iron down to pitching wedge he uses a set of Titleist T100’s. They appear to be fitted with Project X shafts too.

Higgo then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges and we believe his lofts are 50, 54 and 60 degrees.

His final club in the bag has recently changed. He had been using a TaylorMade Spider X however it appears he has switched to a Scotty Cameron Prototype T-5.5

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and wears FootJoy shoes. His current gamers are the FootJoy Premiere Series Packard’s in white.

Garrick Higgo What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3

Three-wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2, 17 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50, 54 and 60 degrees

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype T-5.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Packard