Charl Schwartzel What's In The Bag?

Thanks to his 2011 Masters win in which he birdied the final four holes to beat Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel will always be remembered as a Masters champion. But what clubs does he use right now on Tour? We take a look below. Schwartzel had been a PXG staff player and all his clubs were made by the brand but things have changed over the past few years. He now has a very mix and match setup including clubs from several brands.

Charl Schwartzel What's In The Bag?

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Schwartzel was using a TaylorMade SIM and SIM2 model for a while, before briefly putting a Ping G425 driver in the bag. But at the moment a Titleist TSi3 driver has become part of his setup and it is in the A1 position. It has 10.5 degrees with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue shaft. This change is not surprising to us because the performance on offer with the TSi3 is arguably as good as it gets with the driver. Titleist made significant improvements in many different areas to improve the appeal of the TSi3 driver to lots of different player types. The compact look will suit the eye of the better player, but many more abilities have the potential to benefit from the more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairway

TaylorMade SIM2 Max

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

His fairway situation has recently changed. He had been using a TS2 model from Titleist, and had a Nike VR Pro fairway in the bag for a while but right now a TaylorMade SIM2 Max model has gone in the bag. We believe it has around 15 degrees of loft.

Irons

Mizuno MP-20 HMB, TaylorMade P7MC, Miura MB-001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the irons he carries three different models at the moment. He uses a Mizuno MP-20 HMB two-iron and then a TaylorMade P7MC three-iron. The rest of his irons, from four-iron to pitching wedge, are a set of Miura MB-001 prototypes which have holes and lead tape fixed on them. In fact he did the drilling of the holes himself at home.

“When I bought them, they were too heavy, so I had to drill holes in them to get them lighter,” Schwartzel said. “That’s how they used to do it. I spoke with Nick Price and he used to build his own clubs back in the day. That was the only way — way back when they were playing — to get weight out. You have to drill holes.”

“I have my own drill press at home,” Schwartzel said. “It’s a normal steel drill that we use. It’s a hand-held drill. We held [the irons] on a piece of wood. I drilled holes, and then I would weigh it, and then I would drill holes until it’s the right weight.”

Schwartzel said the irons he ordered online came in at a swing weight of D6, which is too heavy for Schwartzel’s liking. So he drilled holes in the back cavities of the irons until they were D3. Some of the irons took more drilling than others, which is why there are a different amount of holes drilled in the back of each head.

Read our full TaylorMade P7MC Iron review

Wedges

Artisan Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His wedge setup has recently changed. He was using some PXG Sugar Daddy, and Zulu models, and was spotted testing a TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 model a while ago. But at the moment he has two Artisan Prototype wedges in the bag. They’re produced in Texas at Nike’s former ‘Oven’ facility, by master clubmaker Mike Taylor and his team. The brand make custom hand-crafted clubs and specifically state on their instagram page that they’re not sold in shops; you can only get fitted for them.

Putter

L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1” Proto

In regards to putter he has been switching a bit of late. He had been using a PXG prototype and then showed up to the 2022 Genesis Invitational with a 2007 Scotty Cameron Catalina Classic putter that had an upside down piece of Wilson lead tape fixed on it to add a bit of weight to the club. However right now he has put a L.A.B. prototype in the bag after a conversation with Adam Scott.

“Sam (Hahn, CEO of L.A.B. Golf) sent me a picture of the putter quite a while back and Adam Scott started using it, so I chatted to Adam and he liked it,” Schwartzel told GolfWRX. “So then I phoned Sam and asked him, ‘Will you make me a putter? I’m not putting very well.’ He brought me one out on Monday. This week is the first time I saw it in real life.

“I’ve always believed in Sam’s technology. He’s a perfectionist, so everything he does, it needs to be absolutely perfect. I mean the technology behind this putter’s amazing.”

“I think it putts easier than any other putter because if you look on the arc of a stroke, it can basically stroke a ball by itself,” Schwartzel said. “No other putter can do that. So, if you’re comfortable letting it go like that, it does it basically by itself. It’s very well balanced and it feels good. It’s very sensitive to lie angle, though; you need to get the exact lie angle.”

Ball

Clear Sports

Interestingly Schwartzel signed a ball deal with a company called Clear Sports which is a Florida-based company. He also signed a hat and bag deal with it too. We are yet to confirm what exact ball model he puts into play each week out on Tour.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10.5 degrees with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue shaft

Fairway: TaylorMade SIM2 Max with Mitsubishi Chemical Kaili prototype shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-20 HMB (2), TaylorMade P7MC (3), Miura MB-001 (4-PW), Miuras are all fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Artisan Prototype, 54 and 60 degrees both with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1” Proto

Ball: Clear Sports

Shoes: FootJoy