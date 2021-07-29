The new 2021 Titleist T-Series Irons unveiled today are packed full of new technology to assist varying abilities of golfer in hitting more consistent and accurate iron shots

2021 Titleist T-Series Irons Unveiled

Titleist has updated four models within its impressive T-Series of irons – the T100, T100s, T200 and T300 – with new features to enhance the appeal for varying abilities of golfer, ranging from tour pro to the mid-to-high handicapper.

The new T100 continues as the modern tour iron, aimed at the better player seeking feel, precision and workability. A key change in the design comes from the use of denser tungsten weights in the heel and toe of the 3-7-irons (80g on average per club) helped by a new brazing process that eliminates weld points to be even more precise with CG placement.

This optimises launch while increasing forgiveness and improving feel. The 8-PW are one-piece forgings from soft 1025 carbon steel for the ultimate in feel.

Titleist also worked with the Vokey wedge team to refine the sole shape, developing a variable bounce design with less bounce in the heel and more bounce in the toe, that gets the club exiting the ground quicker for a better ball striking experience.

Like the prior model, the T100s continues to provide feel and precision but with extra distance thanks to two degrees stronger lofts but with the same turf interaction and versatility golfers expect from a tour-shaped head.

It shares many of the same design features as the T100, including the heavier tungsten weights, but also boasts a Muscle Channel in the longer irons that increases ball speed and launch while preserving control and stopping power.

For golfers that want to look down on something a little larger, the T200 is the next step up in terms of distance and forgiveness. It represents the biggest shift within the T-Series family with 10 different patents utilized, testament to the technology packed into the head.

The next generation Max Impact 2.0 feature now includes a core support design and an enhanced high resilience polymer core that improves both off-centre speed and mass efficiency at impact across a forged, high COR SUP-10 L-Face Insert.

The cavity of the iron is now enclosed with a muscle plate said to contribute to tuning the sound and feel of the iron while also saving weight in the new streamlined chassis.

A shorter blade length, less offset (same as T100), narrower topline and thinner sole, provides a tour-inspired look and feel while delivering maximum speed and distance, helped once again by the denser tungsten weights in the 3-7 irons.

The T200 also comes in lower lofts (17°, 20° and 22°) with the same technology to double as a compact utility iron option for the better player.

Finally, we have the new T300, billed as the ultimate game improvement iron. Updated Max Impact 2.0, comprising a Cantilever Core Support Structure features a new high resilience polymer core, is joined by a new variable face thickness (VFT) design that is thinner in the heel maximises speed across it for distance.

Use of 40 percent more tungsten improves CG placement for optimal launch, spin and high MOI. There’s also size a new chrome plated finish provides a premium look.

“The new T-Series irons represent another step forward in Titleist iron design and technology,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

“With these new irons, across the board, every detail matters. They provide the best precision and performance in their respective iron category with stunning aesthetics and feel. Golfers don’t buy an iron ‘line’, they want specialisation, and that’s what each of these models offer.”

The Titleist T-Series irons are available for fittings now and go on general sale from August 26th with the following RRPs: T100, T100s and T200 £164 per club in steel, £178 in graphite; T300 £129 per club in steel, £142 in graphite.