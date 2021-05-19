Titleist has joined the Rugby League World Cup list of partners and is launching a range of licensed golf balls as part of the partnership.

Titleist Named Official Golf Ball Partner Of Rugby League World Cup

Titleist has announced a partnership with Rugby League World Cup 2021 to provide official personalised golf ball for the event that will be taking place across England between October 23rd and November 27th 2021.

As a licensed partner to the tournament, Titleist will give golfers the chance to add the tournament logo or any of the participating teams’ marks to its range of golf balls via the My Titleist platform.

The range which will be able to be personalised with Rugby League World Cup 2021 logos and team crests are the premium Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX as well as the Tour Speed, Tour Soft, Velocity and TruFeel golf balls.

Related: Best Golf Balls

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is set to be the biggest since its first hosting in 1954 with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events all running concurrently between October 23rd and November 27th this year.

Speaking on the partnership, Edward Shirley, Titleist Corporate Sales Manager, said, “Partnering with a world first event like this demonstrates Titleist’s determination to join forces with globally recognised properties to help increase awareness and engagement across multiple sports and audiences. The partnership is an extremely exciting one for Titleist and we look forward to working with the Rugby League World Cup this year.”

Johnathan Neill, Commercial Director at RLWC2021, said, “Titleist is a brand that symbolises sporting excellence, and another partner who shares our vision in delivering the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever.”

“Titleist are not only committed to producing industry leading products but have also demonstrated a desire to collaborate with other sports and major events through their customisation offering and digital platform which will support the tournament’s ambition of reaching new audiences.”

It is certainly a surprise partnership between the two brands but don’t expect to see any dimples on the RLWC2021 balls when the tournament kicks off later this year.