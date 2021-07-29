The Titleist U505 Utility iron revealed today replaces the U500 and U505 and is joined by the T200 long iron in the category for 2021

Titleist U505 Utility Iron Revealed

For golfers seeking an alternative the TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids, Titleist has introduced the new U505 model in four loft options to replace the U500 and U510 models.

It is said to improving upon these prior models by featuring the evolved Max Impact 2.0 technology that features on the new T200 and T300 irons, as well as new denser D18 tungsten weights that deliver improved sound and feel with forgiveness and versatility.

Compared with the new T200, which has become the more compact utility iron option for the better player, the U505 is a wide-soled, high-launching utility club designed for the player who is looking to increase launch and speed from their long irons.

It possesses the faster face ever put on a Titleist utility iron thanks to a thinner forged L-Face and reconfigured hollow body with a core support structure and an enhanced high resilience polymer core.

These design features are assisted by denser D18 tungsten weights and a brazing process used in aerospace construction that concentrates weight more efficiently and be even more precise with CG placement. In the U505 utility iron, that meant sliding it lower and towards the heel, where tour pros and better players felt it improved launch dynamics the most.

Based on U510 player input, the U505 was designed with a shorter blade length and shallower face but kept the wide sole to maintain all of the performance advantages while moving towards a look that feels more in line with an irons set.

“The new U505 is the direct result of tour player feedback of the original U500 and U510 utility irons,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

“It combines the best of both and the result is our highest performing and most playable utility iron yet. The new T200 long irons offer similar high launch and speed with the look and feel of an iron set at the top of the bag.”

It comes in lofts 16°, 18°, 20° and 22° with an RRP of £239. A Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX HYB shaft as standard but with premium shafts from Graphite Design available with a £100 upcharge.