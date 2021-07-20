The Champions Choice putters are inspired by the putters Scotty Cameron has made for Major winners and champions across the worldwide professional tours.

Titleist Introduces New Scotty Cameron Champions Choice Putters

Titleist has today introduced the new Scotty Cameron Champions Choice putter line up with three new, limited run and re-imagined Button Back designs.

Inspired by the putters he has made for Major winners and champions on the worldwide professional tours, Scotty Cameron has re-imagined one of his most iconic designs to create three new models called Champions Choice.

Crafted in a limited run, the new putters bring tour-proven shapes of the Special Select family of putters together with an integrated Teryllium insert and Scotty Cameron’s revered ‘Button Back’ setup.

Available in select Titleist authorised retailers from August 6th, the new Champions Choice putters will be offered in three models: Newport Button Back, Newport 2 Button back and Flowback 5.5 Button Back.

Each putter features a solid milled 303 stainless steel body with a soft Teryllium inlay fused together with the iconic button head machine screws and modern vibration dampening technology.

The three Champions Choice models present golfers with two blade options with plumbing necks and a compact mid-mallet with a slantback neck in 33″, 34″ and 35″ lengths.

The Champions Choice Newport Button Back pays homage to the spirit of the original design, but with numerous refinements.

Based on the current Special Select Newport head shape, this Button Back also includes a silver misted stainless steel finish, flat topline and performance balance tungsten wights in conjunction with the Teryllium insert.

The Champions Choice Newport 2 Button Back incorporates decades of design refinements, and brings together the soft feel of the Teryllium alloy inlay with the updated shape and performance of a modern Newport 2 – milled from 303 stainless steel with customisable sole weights and player-preferred narrower topline.

Finally, the Champions Choice Flowback 5.5 Button Back has a class rounded profile and a slantback neck inspired by the prototype putters made for players on the worldwide professional golf tours.

Designed and angled back towards the heel, the neck offers enhanced toe flow and nearly one shaft of offset for a curvy mid-mallet that employs both the Teryllium inlay and the weight saving inclusion of a 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole plate.

Each new Champions Choice putter features heel-toe weighting, stepless steel shafts and come with a matching speciality Button Back Limited headcover in the line’s red, white and blue colour scheme.

Each putter also comes with a grey Pistolini Plus grip with black lettering.

The new Scotty Cameron Champions Choice putter models will be available in select Titleist authorised retailers worldwide from August 6, 2021 with a SRP of £599.