7 Weird Things Tour Pros Do To Their Golf Clubs
There are some strange equipment preferences on the PGA Tour…
With prizemoney at the highest level of professional golf healthier than ever before, the stakes are high. One shot can make tens of thousands of dollars difference to your pay cheque that week as a PGA Tour pro. So these players need to ensure everything is perfectly in place to allow them to play their best golf, and that includes their golf clubs.
Some players like to leave that side of the game to their equipment manufacturers, but many like to tinker around and have very bespoke preferences for their clubs. Let’s take a look at some of the more unusual equipment preferences in the professional game…
Bubba’s Grips
Bubba Watson is one of the most colorful and interesting characters in the game of golf and that flamboyance even extends to some of his equipment choices. We could be very obvious here and point straight to his bright pink driver, but the more unusual choice is in his grips for us.
Watson plays one of the thickest grips in the professional game and he achieves this by utilizing an incredible amount of grip tape. Just for context, if you were to take your clubs to your local facility for re-gripping and not specify any requirements for tape layers, you would almost certainly end up with one layer of grip tape. Bubba has 12 layers under his bottom hand and 10 layers under his top hand, and that is on top of already using a gold grip from Ping that is 1/32” thicker than standard anyway.
He prefers the thicker grip as he feels it promotes less face rotation and allows him to play his preferred fade a lot more easily. To further complicate matters, he uses a ribbed grip and has it fitted about 20 degrees open to encourage that fade even more!
Steve Stricker is another player who has his grips set a little open, while Padraig Harrington has been at the other end of the scale to Watson during his career, preferring the thinnest grips possible. At times during his career, he has even had his grips blown on with an air compressor to avoid needing even one layer of tape!
Morikawa’s lie angles
Most of us reading this will have been for a custom fitting at some point during of golf careers and in that fitting, a suitable lie angle would likely have been established for irons. This is usually expressed as 2˚ flat or standard etc, and is applicable throughout the set. Not so with Collin Morikawa.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Morikawa is very much a visual player and needs every single iron to suit his eye looking down, as such he has a very unusual way of establishing his lie angle. He simply eyeballs the club down in the playing position and then asks for it to be tweaked until he likes the look. This is a very unusual practice and to our knowledge unique to Morikawa, because lie angle has a huge influence on initial launch direction so for them not to be uniform is particularly strange. Morikawa clearly values the correct visual more, however, and who can argue with one of the best iron players in the game?
Mickelson’s driver set-up/s
Phil Mickelson is a notorious tinkerer when it comes to his golf equipment. Always looking for an edge and willing to try out just about anything in search of it. But for me, he holds one of the strangest equipment records in golf… He is the only player to have won a major championship with one driver, two drivers, and even without a driver!
Alongside four other major victories where he used a more orthodox bag set-up, Mickelson famously won the 2006 Masters with two drivers. He felt that the premium on shaping the ball off the tee at Augusta warranted having both a draw and fade bias driver in the bag, and his strategy certainly paid off!
He went completely the opposite way during his 2013 Open Championship victory at Muirfield however, and due to the hard running fairways and clever bunker placements, he felt that a strong lofted, deep-faced 3-wood and an extra wedge would be the most prudent strategy. Judging by the end result, it seems he was right.
DJ’s driver topline
Dustin Johnson may be a surprise inclusion on this list to some. His casual, lackadaisical demeanor might suggest that perfecting minute details in his equipment set-up wouldn’t be a major concern. However, Johnson does have a very particular look he needs to see when looking down on his driver.
To start with, it is important to note that when ‘DJ’ first came out on tour, he hit a big slinging draw, before ultimately deciding that wasn’t going to provide him with the required accuracy and switching to the trademark power fade that we see from him today.
Since switching to the fade, DJ has required a very square sitting driver head. Despite historically many top pros preferring a slightly open look, DJ’s long-time club fitter Keith Sbarbaro says:
“A lot of good players will want them open; that was popular when I first started on Tour. But all these young guys want to see closed drivers. There are a lot of guys who play with more of a closed face than back in the day.”
However, it is the way Johnson achieves this that is interesting. On many of his previous drivers, the tour team at TaylorMade has either had to scratch some paint off where the crown meets the face to reorientate that topline to his preference, or even take to the crown with a sharpie to create the required topline.
Interestingly, this obviously has zero physical effect on the playing face angle, just the visual appearance of it, so the actual face angle will be aimed differently to the line created by DJ and his equipment team.
Langers iron set
The German legend, Bernhard Langer has one of the most interesting bags in all of golf. At one stage, he had nine different manufacturers represented in his 14 clubs, four of which were in his iron set! Instead of finding a set of irons that he liked and using them from say 4-PW, Langer sees them as individual tools that need to do a certain job for him and as such would cherry-pick clubs that looked and felt right and provide the right distance number from numerous other sets. For example, in 2020, Langer used Hogan Apex in his 4 and 5 iron, Adams Idea Pro MB in his 6 iron, Artisan MB in his 7-9 iron before switching to a TaylorMade RSI TP pitching wedge! And true to form he then snuck in two more manufacturers in his wedges with Cleveland and Vokey rounding out the set!
It may look a little like the bag of rental/loan clubs you see at your local driving range, but it is most certainly effective.
Billy Horschel's zero offset
Billy Horschel does not like offset one bit. This proved to be a bit of a problem for him as he also required fairly strong iron lofts to facilitate his optimal launch conditions, and bending irons strong in loft increases offset. For the average consumer, this is something they would simply have to put up with, however, when you have access to the smart engineers on the PGA Tour equipment trucks, no problems are unsolvable.
What Titleist did to fix Horschel's problem, was to use the previous stronger lofted head in the set as the required iron. For example, using a 4 iron head for his 5 iron and so on. However, it’s not that simple. Firstly the 3/4 degree less loft was just too strong, so they were bent slightly weaker to get them just 2 degrees stronger than the standard loft. Furthermore, additional weight needed to be added to each head to hit Horschel’s desired swing weight as heads get progressively lighter from wedges up to the long irons. Then it was simply a case of covering the old number with lead tape to avoid confusion and stamping an ‘8’ onto the 7-iron head and so on…
Rickie Fowler’s lines on driver face
The comeback kid of 2023, Rickie Fowler has a strange custom job on his Cobra Darkspeed LS driver. One of the best drivers of 2024, the Darkspeed family as a whole features a very distinctive and minimalist matt black finish that has proved very popular in the consumer market. However, Fowler felt that because the head was so uniform and there was no contrast between the face and crown, it gave him the illusion of less loft which he didn’t like. So Fowler reached for a silver sharpie and drew on some vertical face lines which he also felt helped him pick out the face angle better.
He was so pleased with his work that he wanted it to become a more permanent feature so Cobra subsequently laser etched the lines on the face.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
Texas Children's Houston Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tony Finau is the defending champion as players compete for an increased purse at Memorial Park Golf Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed To Make Zurich Classic Debut Alongside Ryder Cup Teammate Shane Lowry
The World No.2 will join forces with his fellow Major winner in New Orleans later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The $50 Training Aid Taking The PGA Tour By Storm
We’ve been seeing the TRS Ball up and down professional tournament ranges all around the globe, so what’s it all about?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Surprising New Titleist Club Spotted At The Players Championship
An interesting new Titleist fairway wood has hit the USGA conforming list…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Ping Completes 2024 Iron Line Up With Two New Models
Ping is releasing two new iron models into the wild. Meet the i530 and the G730…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Could This Unorthodox New Putter Grip Reverse Your Putting Problems?
Golf Pride has introduced the new Reverse Taper putter grip family. Here's everything you need to know...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This 55-Year Old Putter Went Up Against Today's £400 Equivalent. Here's What Happened...
Joe Ferguson rewinds the clock to test the putter that changed the course of history and see if it still performs to a high level
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Should I Use A 5-Wood or 3-Hybrid?
Unsure on if you should choose a 5-wood or 3-hybrid? We break down the strengths and weaknesses of each type of club
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Do You Really Need A Lob Wedge?
Does a lob wedge hinder your game more than improve it? Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath shares his thoughts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Is This $13 Training Aid The Secret Behind Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Striking Dominance?
PGA Pro and Golf Monthly staff writer Joe Ferguson examines how a unique practice club could be the secret behind Scottie Scheffler's dominant ball striking
By Joe Ferguson Published