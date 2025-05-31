2 Drivers And 5 Wedges... Does This Korn Ferry Tour Player Have The Strangest What's In The Bag Setup?

It's no secret that professional golfers have their own setups when it comes to equipment and, in terms of Christo Lamprecht, it may well be the strangest what's in the bag we've seen.

Playing the UNC Health Championship, the big-hitting South African showed off his setup to the Korn Ferry Tour's social media pages, with Lamprecht explaining the reason for having two drivers and five wedges in the bag.

"Since we started playing on the Korn Ferry Tour I've had five wedges," explained the 24-year-old, who made the cut in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"That has been the norm for the last year-and-a-half. I obviously have the driver and, because I have five wedges, I have to give some club up. I did have a driver and 3-iron in the bag for the year-and-a-half, until now.

"I've now got a semi-mini-driver. It's 14-degree loft, shorter shaft and it goes a really good number out here. From there, we weakened the 3-iron a little bit and I now don't have a 4-iron in the bag.

"That's the setup. It's certainly different to most guys and I'd say it's the weirdest bag out here this week. It just suits the golf course perfectly."

Christo Lamprecht is given the Silver Medal at The Open

Lamprecht previously claimed the Silver Medal at The Open Championship in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the ideal amount of wedges in the bag, this factor will vary. Usually, the longer hitter you are, the more wedges you need, as they are the scoring section of the bag and an area where you need as much playability as possible.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Lamprecht averages a mammoth 319.1 yards off the tee and actually leads the circuit's Driving Distance charts.

"I love the five wedges in the bag and it's really helped me a lot out here," explained the South African.

Christo Lamprecht during the Club Car Championship

Lamprecht during the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I now have that extra stock number to hit. I feel like, on the Korn Ferry Tour, a lot of courses tighten up around 330-yards.

"I feel like my super power is having a lot less club into greens than other guys, so I felt that, on holes where I couldn't hit driver, I was forced to hit 3-iron, and that left me way too far back again. Therefore, I needed something where, if I can't hit driver, I can still be aggressive with something."

Being a Ping staffer, Lamprecht currently has the Ping G430 LST driver in the bag, with his so called, 'mini driver,' being the Ping G440.

So far, in 2025, the former Open Championship Silver Medal winner has claimed a runner-up finish and two top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best result coming at the Astara Golf Championship.

As of writing, he is 20th in the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List, with the top 20 securing PGA Tour cards for 2026.

