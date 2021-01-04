We take a look inside the bag of two-time European Tour winner, Aaron Rai.

Aaron Rai What’s In The Bag?

Englishman Aaron Rai turned professional in 2012 and after a couple of years on the EuroPro Tour and then the Challenge Tour, he eventually worked his way onto the European Tour.

His first victory came at the 2018 Honma Hong Kong Open where he managed to see off fellow English player Matthew Fitzpatrick to win by one. He then had to wait a couple of years before picking up his second European Tour title, beating Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

So then what does he carry in his bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Starting with the driver, Rai currently uses a TaylorMade SIM2 Max model at the moment and he also carries a SIM2 Max three-wood too.

From there he uses a TaylorMade GAPR Hi hybrid which has 18 degrees of loft.

He then has a set of TaylorMade P7TW bladed irons which go from four-iron down to nine-iron. Of course Rai is also well-known in the Tour world for being one of the very few players to put iron covers on his irons.

The only non TaylorMade clubs in the bag are his wedges, which are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s. He carries four of them and they have 46, 52, 56 and 64 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper putter.

Rai was also wearing a pair of MacWet Golf Gloves for the win in Scotland because the conditions were so bad. Speaking after he said; “The Macwet gloves were excellent in the wet and challenging conditions that we faced at the Scottish Open. Even in heavy rain, the gloves provided me with grip and feel in my hands which helped to enable me to compete.”

He also wears FootJoy gloves too.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, (9 degrees at 9.5) with Aldila NV Blue 70 S shaft

Fairway-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade GAPR Hi, (19 degrees at 18) with Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid 85 X shaft

Irons (4-9): TaylorMade P7TW, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S, 64-T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 ’19

Gloves: FootJoy/MacWet Golf Gloves