How much is the American professional golfer worth right now? We take a look.

What Is Justin Thomas’ Net Worth?

There isn’t a lot that Justin Thomas hasn’t achieved in the game of golf despite still only being in his 20’s.

He won his first Major title at the 2017 PGA Championship and has had 14 total PGA Tour victories in his career so far.

His finest year came in 2017 not only because of his major victory but also because he won four other times in the calendar year and shot 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Given his success, Thomas currently ranks 18th on the PGA Tour’s career money list with $43m. He sits just behind Steve Stricker and Davis Love III which is astonishing given Thomas has only been competing at the top for a few years now.

We should mention that we do not think this includes his bonus money for winning the 2017 Fedex Cup which would add another $10m onto his total.

In terms of total net worth, it has been reported that this number is around the $30m mark for the Kentucky native.

This makes him one of the biggest golfers out there as well as one of the most successful.

As you would expect then, he has a number of big sponsors.

Like many professional golfers he is sponsored by NetJets, an American company based around private air travel.

He is also sponsored by Citi, an investment bank, and Troon, a management company in golf.

In May 2021 Thomas formed a partnership with Lineage Logistics, a company based out of Michigan that focuses on transporting cold foods.

As part of Lineage’s sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments, and Lineage will commit $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation and its associated charities through donations as well as event support.

That being said in 2021 he did lose one of his biggest sponsors in Ralph Lauren.

Back in January the brand said it had discontinued its sponsorship of the American after he used a homophobic slur because of a missed putt during the Tournament of Champions.

This was immediate and Thomas said he respects the company’s decision after putting it in a “terrible position.”

“It’s humiliating, it’s embarrassing, and it’s not me,” Thomas told media.

“It’s not a word that I use, but for some reason, it was in there.

“And that’s what I’m trying to figure out as to why it was in there, and it’s going to be a part of this process and training program or whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don’t know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”

As of right now we think Thomas is close to forming an apparel deal with Greyson, to replace Ralph Lauren.

In February 2021 Brown-Forman, the company that owns whiskey-brand Woodford Reserve said it would not renew Thomas’ contract. However on Thomas’ website it still lists the Kentucky-based brand as a sponsor.

Both Titleist and FootJoy stuck by the former world number one.

Thomas currently uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment and continues to wear FootJoy golf shoes. This has not changed for a number of years and when you consider his success, this isn’t likely to either.

We are yet to confirm how much these equipment contracts are worth and how long for.

