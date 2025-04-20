Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
Two weeks ago, Max Homa split with long-time caddie and childhood friend Joe Greiner following an alarming run of form that saw him slip from the world’s top 10 to outside the top 80.
Despite that, Greiner’s pedigree was undisputed, with the pair having won six PGA Tour titles together, plus the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour as well as making the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team.
As a result, it never seemed likely that Greiner, who has also caddied for Kevin Chappell, would be looking for work for long. However, even he may have been surprised to find a new opportunity so soon after parting ways with Homa. That came before The Masters, when Justin Thomas’ regular caddie, Matt Minister, pulled out with a back injury.
Greiner stepped in and helped Thomas finish T36 at Augusta National, and it got even better for the pair at the RBC Heritage, when the American claimed his first title since the 2022 PGA Championship.
As one of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events, Thomas claimed a first prize of $3.6m for his win at Harbour Town, and Greiner will have also cashed in. A winner typically pays his caddie 10% of his prize money, meaning it is likely Greiner will have walked away with $360,000 for his efforts - not bad for a man who, just a couple of weeks ago, was likely wondering when his next paycheck would materialize.
Thomas was already looking good for his victory at the halfway stage, taking a two-shot lead into the weekend. He was full of praise for the work Greiner was doing at that point, saying: “It's great. We've had a lot of fun. I think we - it's hard because it's – I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation, let alone when it's the second week he's ever caddied for me.
“He knows I'm playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So he's wanting to help but also trying to not over caddie, and it's tough. But he's doing a great job.”
Given the length of time between Thomas’ second PGA Championship title at Southern Hills and his latest victory, he is likely to think Greiner is worth every dollar of his earnings.
