Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas

Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday

Joe Greiner and Justin Thomas pose for a photo with the RBC Heritage trophy
Joe Greiner has collected a big paycheck for his role helping Justin Thomas win the RBC Heritage
Two weeks ago, Max Homa split with long-time caddie and childhood friend Joe Greiner following an alarming run of form that saw him slip from the world’s top 10 to outside the top 80.

Despite that, Greiner’s pedigree was undisputed, with the pair having won six PGA Tour titles together, plus the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour as well as making the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team.

Joe Greiner and Max Homa at The Open

Joe Greiner and Max Homa split before The Masters

As a result, it never seemed likely that Greiner, who has also caddied for Kevin Chappell, would be looking for work for long. However, even he may have been surprised to find a new opportunity so soon after parting ways with Homa. That came before The Masters, when Justin Thomas’ regular caddie, Matt Minister, pulled out with a back injury.

Greiner stepped in and helped Thomas finish T36 at Augusta National, and it got even better for the pair at the RBC Heritage, when the American claimed his first title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Joe Greiner and Justin Thomas at The Masters

Joe Greiner first caddied for Thomas at The Masters

As one of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events, Thomas claimed a first prize of $3.6m for his win at Harbour Town, and Greiner will have also cashed in. A winner typically pays his caddie 10% of his prize money, meaning it is likely Greiner will have walked away with $360,000 for his efforts - not bad for a man who, just a couple of weeks ago, was likely wondering when his next paycheck would materialize.

Thomas was already looking good for his victory at the halfway stage, taking a two-shot lead into the weekend. He was full of praise for the work Greiner was doing at that point, saying: “It's great. We've had a lot of fun. I think we - it's hard because it's – I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation, let alone when it's the second week he's ever caddied for me.

“He knows I'm playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So he's wanting to help but also trying to not over caddie, and it's tough. But he's doing a great job.”

Given the length of time between Thomas’ second PGA Championship title at Southern Hills and his latest victory, he is likely to think Greiner is worth every dollar of his earnings.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

News Writer 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

