Justin Thomas’ House: PGA Tour Star’s $13.5m Waterfront Jupiter Mansion
The 15-time PGA Tour winner has a Florida property that will appeal for both its luxury and location
As well as going inside the ropes of the PGA Tour, Netflix docuseries Full Swing also offers a unique glimpse of the incredible lifestyles some of its top players enjoy away from the action.
One of those is Justin Thomas, who, like the first series, is featured in season two. This time, we see Thomas in his new $13.5m mansion in Jupiter, Florida.
Thomas reportedly moved into the new property following the October 2022 CJ Cup after purchasing it from a West Palm Beach plastic surgeon and his partner. The year before, the couple paid $3.1m for the property that had stood on the plot, but they demolished the original building and replaced it with the house Thomas eventually bought.
Justin Thomas is upgrading houses in Florida.He recently purchased a $14 million waterfront home in Jupiter (top), so he's now listing his previous Jupiter home for $3.65 million.There are 80 golf courses within 20 miles of the house, and 30+ PGA members also live in Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/nlSjZXRtU2April 24, 2023
But what do you really get for a $13.5m chunk of prime riverfront real estate in one of the most desirable areas of Florida?
Well, the mansion is built on a 0.8-acre estate and measures a hardly cramped 7,600 square feet. Within that are five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a pool in the grounds. There is also a dock along 100 feet of waterfront.
The proximity of the river is something Thomas admits helps him unwind. In episode six of the latest series of Full Swing, he says: "It’s just so relaxing. It kind of eases your mind a little bit and make you not think about everything else that’s going on.”
As well as its stunning luxury, space and views over the river, the mansion’s convenient location would also have appealed to Thomas while he was out house hunting.
The 15-time PGA Tour winner, who moved in months after claiming his second PGA Championship title, is a member at both Jack Nicklaus’ The Bear’s Club, which is less than a 20-minute drive away, and Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII, which isn’t much further.
The 30-year-old, whose good friend Tiger Woods also lives nearby, has PGA Tour career earnings of approaching $60m. With the prospect of many years ahead in the game, and the earning power that will provide, even a property as impressive as the one Thomas now has will likely seem a small investment by the time he winds down his playing career.
