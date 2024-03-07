Justin Thomas’ House: PGA Tour Star’s $13.5m Waterfront Jupiter Mansion

The 15-time PGA Tour winner has a Florida property that will appeal for both its luxury and location

Justin Thomas holds a trophy and an inset of his home
(Image credit: Getty Images/X: @JoePompliano)
As well as going inside the ropes of the PGA Tour, Netflix docuseries Full Swing also offers a unique glimpse of the incredible lifestyles some of its top players enjoy away from the action.

One of those is Justin Thomas, who, like the first series, is featured in season two. This time, we see Thomas in his new $13.5m mansion in Jupiter, Florida.

Thomas reportedly moved into the new property following the October 2022 CJ Cup after purchasing it from a West Palm Beach plastic surgeon and his partner. The year before, the couple paid $3.1m for the property that had stood on the plot, but they demolished the original building and replaced it with the house Thomas eventually bought.

See more

But what do you really get for a $13.5m chunk of prime riverfront real estate in one of the most desirable areas of Florida? 

Well, the mansion is built on a 0.8-acre estate and measures a hardly cramped 7,600 square feet. Within that are five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a pool in the grounds. There is also a dock along 100 feet of waterfront.

The proximity of the river is something Thomas admits helps him unwind. In episode six of the latest series of Full Swing, he says: "It’s just so relaxing. It kind of eases your mind a little bit and make you not think about everything else that’s going on.”

Justin Thomas at his Florida mansion

(Image credit: Netflix/Full Swing)

As well as its stunning luxury, space and views over the river, the mansion’s convenient location would also have appealed to Thomas while he was out house hunting.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner, who moved in months after claiming his second PGA Championship title, is a member at both Jack Nicklaus’ The Bear’s Club, which is less than a 20-minute drive away, and Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII, which isn’t much further.

The 30-year-old, whose good friend Tiger Woods also lives nearby, has PGA Tour career earnings of approaching $60m. With the prospect of many years ahead in the game, and the earning power that will provide, even a property as impressive as the one Thomas now has will likely seem a small investment by the time he winds down his playing career.

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

