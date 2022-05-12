Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with Bushnell Golf. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly

Watch v GPS v Laser - Which Is Best For You?

Watch Joel Tadman demonstrate the benefits of each type of device on the golf course

If you’re serious about improving your game and shooting lower scores, you’re going to need to invest in some sort of distance measuring device (DMD). They come in three main forms - a laser rangefinder, GPS watch or handheld GPS and they each offer something a little bit different to cater for the various needs golfers have.

Assuming you know roughly how far you hit each club in your bag, a reliable DMD will not only enhance your strategy but will reward you for hitting good golf shots and help keep the big numbers off your scorecard. But given the choice available, it can be difficult to know which type of device best meets your demands in terms of features, ease of use and budget, so we’ve taken a deeper dive into each type of device to help you understand what they offer and which one is best for your golf game.

Golf GPS Watch

This type of distance measuring device is becoming increasingly popular among golfers of all abilities, mainly because of the added convenience they offer. All the information you’ll ever need is right there on your wrist to quickly glance at and the best golf watches are slim and lightweight, so you really don’t notice the fact that you’re wearing one and nor do they interfere with your swing in any way.

Golf GPS watches like this Bushnell ION Edge provide at-a-glance distances for added convenience (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

They provide different levels of features depending on how much money you are willing to invest but even the most basic, cost effective GPS watches will do enough to satisfy the needs of most abilities of player by providing front, middle and back distances, distances to hazards and lay ups and in the case of the Bushnell ION Edge we tested, the option to move the pin position on the green for a more precise yardage to the flag. Other features usually include a touch screen display, the ability to keep score and, of course, telling the time so you can wear it off the course if you want to!

Spend a bit more and you can get full color hole maps with a moveable pointer to plot your way along and even functions like shot tracking for those that want to get the most out of their device. But for most golfers, a basic golf GPS watch will be enough to ascertain the distances you need to choose the appropriate club for the shot in hand while keeping the cost down so you can spend more heavily in other areas of your bag.

Laser Rangefinder

Laser rangefinders are usually the preferred option among better players because they provide exact distances to the flag and other points of interest in a speedy fashion. The battery life is also much longer, so you don’t need to worry about charging them after every round and they usually come with a decent level of functionality to assist in different situations during the course of a round.

The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Slim laser rangefinder is fast, accurate and compensates for changes in elevation for greater precision (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The best golf laser rangefinders come with Slope functionality, which takes into account changes in elevation to provide a more accurate yardage. This feature is not legal for competition use, however, so be sure to switch it off if you’re playing in a club medal, stableford or match. On the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Slim we tested, it’s easily done using a toggle on the side of the device.

Laser rangefinders will usually provide extra reassurance that the flag has been picked out from a busy background by vibrating or having a flashing graphic in the display. In general, laser rangefinders tend to be one of the more expensive types of distance measuring device but the speed and accuracy they provide is arguably well worth the investment if you’re serious about your game and play to a decent standard.

Handheld GPS

A golf GPS device doesn’t need to be just worn on your wrist. It can be clipped to your bag or placed in your pocket and often, these types of device provide extra detail versus a GPS watch. This usually comes in the form of a larger screen that displays full color hole maps and offers extra features like different display modes and shot measurement capability. But there are some more basic handheld GPS devices that provide added convenience without skimping on functionality.

The Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS is pocket sized yet offers plenty of strategy-enhancing functionality (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

A compact, more entry-level GPS device like this Bushnell Phantom 2 is a great way of getting the distances you need on the course without breaking the bank. The battery life will normally last for multiple rounds and some can even attach magnetically to a buggy frame so the screen is always there when you need it at eye level.

What Do I Need To Consider?