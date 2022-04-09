13 Things You Didn't Know About Kevin Na

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

1. Kevin Na was born in Seoul, South Korea on September 15th, 1983.

2. Eventually, at the age of eight he and his family would move to California and he became an American citizen at the age of 18. He told PGATour.com; “My mother is an American citizen, and so when I turned 18 — I was born in Korea, so when I turned 18 I basically had a choice. I could become an American citizen or stay a Korean citizen, and I chose to be an American citizen and so I just filled out the paperwork and got it in the mail.”

3. Na would leave his high-school, Diamond Bar High School, at the age of 17 to focus on his golf career.

4. Na took up the game of golf when he was nine years old.

5. His wife is called Julianne (opens in new tab) and they have been married since 2016.

Kevin and Julianne at the 2022 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He and his wife have three children together called Sophia, Leo and Logan.

7. Na has had five PGA Tour victories. His first came in 2011 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and his most recent came at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii.

8. Na famously had a 16 on one par-4 during the 2011 Valero Texas Open. What gets forgotten though is that despite being 12-over par on one hole, he shot an 80 which means he played the rest of his round in four-under.

9. Na has made over $33 million during his career so far.

Jason Kokrak and Na celebrate their 2021 QBE Shootout victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He appeared in a January 2010 episode of "CSI: Las Vegas" on CBS along with Rocco Mediate, Duffy Waldorf, Gary McCord and David Feherty.

11. His best world ranking to date is 19th.

12. He and his family currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.

13. After winning the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge, Na won a 1973 Dodge Challenger, which he promptly gave to his caddie.