Who Is Kevin Na's Wife?

Kevin Na is one of the most experienced players on the PGA Tour, with the American earning his Tour card in 2004. Going on to claim multiple titles throughout his career, he has had his wife, Julianne, by his side throughout. In this piece, find out a little bit more about her.

Na with his wife, Jullianne, and daughter, Sophie Na, after winning the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marrying in 2016, Kevin (opens in new tab) and Julianne have gone on to have three children together - Sofia, who was born August 2016, Leo in August 2019 and Logan in March 2022.

Although there isn't much information on Julianne, it is believed that the couple were good friends well before dating and marriage. The pair do post occasionally on social media and have been snapped at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, where the couple live.

A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Julianne does seem to attend her husband's tournaments regularly though and was present for his 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open wins, as well as his Sony Open victory in 2021.

She was also present at the 2022 Masters, where she caddied for her husband at the Par 3 Contest with the help of their family.