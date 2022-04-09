Who Is Kevin Na's Wife?
Find out who multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Na, is married to here
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kevin Na is one of the most experienced players on the PGA Tour, with the American earning his Tour card in 2004. Going on to claim multiple titles throughout his career, he has had his wife, Julianne, by his side throughout. In this piece, find out a little bit more about her.
Marrying in 2016, Kevin (opens in new tab) and Julianne have gone on to have three children together - Sofia, who was born August 2016, Leo in August 2019 and Logan in March 2022.
Although there isn't much information on Julianne, it is believed that the couple were good friends well before dating and marriage. The pair do post occasionally on social media and have been snapped at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, where the couple live.
A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Julianne does seem to attend her husband's tournaments regularly though and was present for his 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open wins, as well as his Sony Open victory in 2021.
She was also present at the 2022 Masters, where she caddied for her husband at the Par 3 Contest with the help of their family.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.