Meet Englishman Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward in this piece.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Wife?

Who has been supporting Paul Casey since 2011? Meet his wife Pollyanna Woodward.

Casey and Woodward met in 2011 at the Formula 1 Chequered Flag Ball at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They became engaged during the Christmas period of 2013 and got married in January 2015.

The pair live in Arizona and have two children together, a son called Lex and a daughter called Astaria.

Woodward, the youngest of six children, is best known for her role as a co-presenter on the television-series, The Gadget Show.

She had this role from 2010 to 2013.

The job took her around the world and according to her website she has a Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a water-powered jetpack in which she travelled 22.64 miles in under 5 hours.

Before that, she acted in Ghost Squad, Doctors and then competed in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and also came in the top-10 for Miss England.

Her final piece of TV work was competing on the television show Splash! in 2014. She came 11th our of 20 contestants.

Woodward has previously worked as a technology correspondent for TalkSPORT and as a writer for How It Works magazine.

She often hikes mountains, and has done a range of adrenalin fuelled activities like sky-diving over The Palm in Dubai and jumping off the stratosphere hotel in Las Vegas.

Woodward is also a keen skier.

Additionally, she often follows Casey around the world whilst he competes on both the European and PGA Tours.