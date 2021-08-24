We take a look at how much the English professional golfer is worth.

What Is Paul Casey’s Net Worth?

A multiple-time winner in Europe and the United States, Paul Casey’s net worth is estimated at $21 million.

This is not bad for someone who has made his money through golf, yet has not won a Major championship.

Indeed he has only come in the top-5 four times in a Major, with his best result a tie for 2nd with Dustin Johnson, two shots behind Collin Morikawa, in the 2020 PGA Championship.

The events which have contributed most to his wealth through prize money are the WGC Match Play (again which he has never actually won) with $2,794,917 and the PGA Championship $2,757,382.

His third most successful championship, from a prize money standpoint is the Valspar Championship. Casey has entered this seven times, and won twice. It has earned him $2,483,491 in prize money.

As far as total earnings go, Casey ranks 15th all time on the European Tour with €20,890,048 and on the PGA Tour he ranks 30th with $34,841,789.

He has won 15 times on the European Tour, and three times on the PGA Tour.

As far as sponsorships go, Casey has several of them.

At the moment we believe Casey has an agreement with Titleist and as such a lot of his bag is made up of clubs from the brand, including the driver, fairways, wedges and putter. He does also carry Mizuno irons but we do not think there is any official agreement here.

He used to be a Nike staff player but the brand stopped making golf clubs in 2016. He does still wear Nike apparel and golf shoes though.

“When I was a kid, I dreamt of two things: I wanted to become a professional golfer and to drive Porsche sports cars,” Casey remembered. Now not only does he own several Porsches, he is even sponsored by the company and the logo appears on his golf bag.

Another company that appears on his bag is Unicef and Casey has been an ambassador for a number of years now.

In 2021 Casey formed a partnership with Jig-Saw which is a leading developer of LTE connected IoT devices and cloud solutions.

He is also a partner with Rolex and Nuun Hydration, a company which according to its website, began as the first company to separate electrolyte replacement from carbohydrates.

Despite not actually being related to net worth, from what his first wife Jocelyn Hefner said in her book ‘Lost on the PGA and European Tours”, the life of a professional golfer can be very luxurious indeed.

Writing about the Ryder Cup, she said: “Each of the wives and girlfriends was given a large sum of money by the tour to purchase the right clothes, shoes, and jewellery for every aspect of the event…In my wildest dreams, I would never have guessed I would purchase a gown for three thousand pounds. That was over five thousand American dollars at the time!”

Of staying at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, she wrote: “A butler, dressed in a black-and-white tuxedo, assured us that if we needed anything, day or night, he would get it for us. Orchid petals adorned the gold bathtub… Gorgeous soft sheets covered the bed, twice as big as a king-size American bed,. a 90-inch television… The living room was filled with magnificent hand-carved furniture and a fruit tray the size of a breakfast buffet. We were immersed in a level of decadence that neither of us had ever experienced.”

For more Tour player content, check out the Golf Monthly website.