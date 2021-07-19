Take a look at these facts on 2019 Presidents Cup player C.T. Pan.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About C.T. Pan

A player that has worked his way onto the PGA Tour and managed to stay there for several years, C.T. Pan became prominent on our screens in 2019 winning on the PGA Tour and playing in the Presidents Cup.

But how well do you actually know him? Here are 14 facts you may or may not already know.

1. Pan was born in Chinese Taipei on November 12th, 1991.

2. His full name is Cheng Tsung Pan.

3. He is the youngest of six children (four sisters and a brother).

4. He started playing golf at age 5 and was introduced to the game by his mother, who was a caddie at a local golf course.

5. He played college golf at the University of Washington from 2011-15 and he studied Communications. Whilst there he was named to the 2013 and 2015 Ping All-America first teams. He also finished 2nd individually at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

6. Pan turned professional in 2015 and actually made his professional debut at the US Open hosted at Chambers Bay. He made the cut and finished T-64th.

7. In the same year, whilst competing on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, he departed to his native Chinese Taipei after the Staal Foundation Open to serve 12 days in the military.

8. He represented Chinese Taipei at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, finishing T-30th in the 60-player field.

9. Pan has had one PGA Tour victory and it came at the 2019 RBC Heritage. The win came in his 79th PGA Tour start at the age of 27 years, 5 months, 9 days, making him the second player from Chinese Taipei to win on the PGA Tour (T.C.Chen, 1987 L.A. Open).

10. Also in 2019 Pan made his first start at the Presidents Cup. Hosted at Royal Melbourne he played in three matches with a 2-1 record. He lost his singles match to Patrick Reed 4&2.

11. His wife is called Yingchun Lin, or Michelle, and she has occasionally caddied for him in the past.

12. His dream foursome would include Luke Donald, Adam Scott and Gary Player.

13. We believe he currently lives in Bellevue, Washington. The city is located just to the east of Seattle.

14. Given where he lives it is no surprise his favourite sports team is the Seattle Seahawks.

