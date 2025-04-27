Dylan Wu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Dylan Wu was introduced to golf early and nowadays is a PGA Tour mainstay – here are 10 things to know about the American
Dylan Wu had an early introduction to golf, and he hasn’t looked back, forging a successful career on the PGA Tour, with some help from one of his brothers. However, golf isn’t the only sport he excels at.
Here are 10 things to know about the star.
Dylan Wu Facts
1. Dylan Wu was born on July 26, 1996 in Medford, Oregon.
2. An early golf memory is having a set of Snoopy clubs when he was three.
3. He played college golf for Northwestern University, where he won three individual tournaments.
4. He is also a talented hockey player and was his high school team's best defenseman award winner three times.
5. Wu turned professional in 2018, initially joining the PGA Tour Canada.
6. Wu’s maiden professional win came in the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
7. That helped him earn his PGA Tour card, which he secured through the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he came 25th on the combined points list.
8. His brother, Jeremy, is his caddie.
9. He made his maiden Major appearance at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, when he finished T31.
10. In 2022, he finished 168th on the FedEx Cup standings. However, thanks to the exodus of players to LIV Golf, he moved inside the top 150 to keep conditional PGA Tour status for 2023.
Born
July 26, 1996 -Medford, Oregon
Height
5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)
Former Tours
PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
1
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Korn Ferry Tour
2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship
-27 (two shots)
Year
Money
2021/22
$382,717
2022/23
$1,757,267
2024
$1,029,380
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
