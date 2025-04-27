Dylan Wu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Dylan Wu had an early introduction to golf, and he hasn’t looked back, forging a successful career on the PGA Tour, with some help from one of his brothers. However, golf isn’t the only sport he excels at.

Here are 10 things to know about the star.

Dylan Wu Facts

1. Dylan Wu was born on July 26, 1996 in Medford, Oregon.

2. An early golf memory is having a set of Snoopy clubs when he was three.

3. He played college golf for Northwestern University, where he won three individual tournaments.

4. He is also a talented hockey player and was his high school team's best defenseman award winner three times.

5. Wu turned professional in 2018, initially joining the PGA Tour Canada.

6. Wu’s maiden professional win came in the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Dylan Wu won the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. That helped him earn his PGA Tour card, which he secured through the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he came 25th on the combined points list.

8. His brother, Jeremy, is his caddie.

9. He made his maiden Major appearance at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, when he finished T31.

10. In 2022, he finished 168th on the FedEx Cup standings. However, thanks to the exodus of players to LIV Golf, he moved inside the top 150 to keep conditional PGA Tour status for 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dylan Wu Bio Born July 26, 1996 -Medford, Oregon Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Former Tours PGA Tour Canada Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dylan Wu Professional Wins Tour Event Winning Score Korn Ferry Tour 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship -27 (two shots)