Spiked, Spikeless And Slip-Ins: The Pros And Cons Of Every Type Of Golf Shoe

There was a time when you didn’t really get much choice: all golf shoes were spiked (quite literally). Now the options are plentiful.

Spiked or spikeless? What about slip-ins? Would a BOA model be more suitable?

You’ll often find us waxing lyrical about a new release, but rarely, if ever, does a golf shoe tick every single box. Every pair has its pros and cons.

As a result, many golfers keep multiple pairs on hand - especially those who play year-round, across various course terrains, and in all types of weather.

Below, we outline the pros and cons of each design to help you select the ideal golf shoes.

We’ve tested a host of golf shoes this year (watch the video above for more details), so we’ve also suggested a few different models you may wish to compare before parting with your hard-earned money.

Spiked - The Pros

(Image credit: Future)

In short, the best spiked golf shoes offer superior grip and stability. Soft cleats or spikes secure your feet during the golf swing and deliver enhanced traction.

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The strategic placement of cleats helps stabilize golfers during their swing, enabling them to maximize power.

Spiked shoes also really come into their own in the winter season, when course conditions, particularly around tee boxes, can become extremely treacherous.

If you play a lot of golf on hilly courses, we would certainly recommend investing in a spiked model, too.

Some of our favorites in this category include the Under Armour Drive Pro Clone, FootJoy Premier Series Packard, and G/FORE MG4+ O2 G/Lock.

Spiked - The Cons

(Image credit: Future)

Although spiked shoes are nowhere near as heavy as they used to be, they are generally heavier than most spikeless models.

In summer conditions, when it’s dry underfoot and the sun is shining, a spiked model might not be quite as comfortable.

Cleats also require a little extra maintenance throughout the season, as grass, grit, and mud easily gather in them, particularly in wet conditions, and they can become worn and break.

Spiked models also lack a little versatility. No matter how good some of the latest models look, they’re not as well suited for off-course wear or those occasions when you want to pop out for a quick nine without changing your footwear.

Spikeless - The Pros

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Many of the best spikeless golf shoes look more like sneakers, which is something lots of golfers find appealing.

You can wear spikeless shoes straight from the car to the course, and into the clubhouse before and after your round without changing shoes.

Instead of cleats, the outsoles are dimpled for extra traction. They’re lighter, which is why lots of golfers find them more comfortable.

For many golfers, these serve as the top choice in the summer months when the ground is firm. While debris can still accumulate in the outsole, the absence of cleats makes maintenance significantly simpler.

Some of our favorite spikeless shoe models include the Ecco Biom C5, adidas S2G SL, FootJoy Quantum, and Under Armour Drive Pro SL.

Spikeless - The Cons

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Although the gap between spiked and spikeless shoes is closing in terms of grip and stability, the best spiked golf shoes still outperform the best spikeless shoes in this department.

This is not to say spikeless models don’t perform in wet or slippery conditions - that would be too much of a generalization. However, cleats/spikes do have a certain advantage.

A spiked shoe provides added assurance that traction and stability will remain uncompromised, even in soft, wet conditions underfoot.

From a performance perspective, if you do experience some lateral slide, you’re likely to lose power and accuracy.

Slip-Ins And BOA

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There are a couple of other types of golf shoes that you may wish to consider.

Skechers' patented Slip-In Technology has been a big hit across its footwear range.

Designed with a reinforced heel that prevents crushing or bending when sliding your foot in, slip-in golf shoes deliver effortless, hands-free entry and maximum ease of use.

These designs aren’t just popular with senior golfers or players with back and mobility issues.

While Slip-In Technology serves as a key feature, these shoes appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers, including English professional Matt Fitzpatrick.

(Image credit: Future)

Many sought-after styles feature the BOA lacing system. This specialized mechanism evenly distributes pressure across your foot for a secure, comfortable fit.

Rather than traditional laces, a dial-operated winding mechanism tightens or loosens a network of wire laces across the shoe.

By spreading pressure across the whole foot, some players will find BOA shoes provide a more comfortable fit.

They’re also easy to slip on and off, and are ready to wear after just a few clicks of the dial.

As with Skechers’ slip-in models, they’re also popular with golfers who have mobility issues and back pain.

Typically speaking, the best BOA golf shoes cost $20 (£15) more than the laced versions.

And, yes, you’ve guessed it… There are BOA spiked and BOA spikeless shoes.