The last few weeks have been extraordinary in men’s professional golf, for two reasons.

Firstly, LIV Golf, the entity that came along four years ago and caused widespread disruption, has ceased to exist.

Secondly, the whimper with which it’s bowed out has been quite hard to process given the chaos it’s caused over the last few years.

I think many people, including some LIV players, suspected it would be curtains after the Saudis removed their funding, but couldn’t express that view publicly. Others were probably swept up by false hope, blinkeredness or misleading communication.

Either way, it’s now filed for bankruptcy. Good riddance.

There was something quite meaningful about Jon Rahm, arguably LIV’s most prized asset alongside Bryson DeChambeau, winning his first event on the DP World Tour for four years just days after the winding down was announced.

Rahm recently won his 11th DP World Tour title at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having some high-profile players back in the fold is clearly good for the DP World Tour and its fans, but there’s a lot up in the air still.

Those who didn’t resign their DPWT membership, paid their fines or remain eligible are in the best shape.

They can plan their schedule for 2027 with clarity.

Some, like Thomas Pieters and Ben An, attempted to qualify for the 2027 DPWT season through the final stage of Q-School, while others, like Sam Horsfield, failed to clear the second-stage hurdle.

Anyone who played on LIV is ineligible to return to the PGA Tour or enter PGA Tour Q-School for a year after their final LIV appearance, which means Q-School this year isn’t an option.

We’re yet to find out if the box-office names like Rahm and Bryson will be offered an olive branch from the PGA Tour and be able to compete in 2027. It would be fair to say opinion is mixed on what should happen.

Many feel LIV players held the professional game to ransom and shouldn’t be allowed to sheepishly walk back in without consequence.

Others believe banning superstar players is a case of cutting your nose off to spite your face.

Managers will be running around like headless chickens right now. The big question is how the PGA Tour responds.

Brooks Koepka took advantage of the Returning Member Program in January and came back to the tour, but that avenue is closed (for now).

Rahm will likely finish inside the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings [update: he finished 6th], but he won’t be eligible for a PGA Tour card via that pathway as his last LIV event was in August.

Unless he’s offered a deal, he’ll be on the DP World Tour full-time in 2027.

I’ve heard a rumour that the amount of cards available for the 2028 PGA Tour via the DPWT will reduce next year.

“The DPWT doesn’t want to be used as a stepping stone for former LIV players” Wayne Riley

That could be because of the introduction of a two-tier structure in America from the 2028 season, or because the DPWT simply doesn’t want to be used as a stepping stone. If it’s true, I’m all for it.

The DPWT is a fantastic circuit and those who defected to LIV shouldn’t be using it as a means to an end.

The other interesting part of all this is sponsors’ invites. How would you feel if you were a loyal member of the DPWT and didn’t qualify for an event that certain former LIV golfers received sponsors’ invites into?

What about if you didn’t receive an invite to an event but a former LIV player did? You wouldn’t be best pleased.

There are numerous big-name Europeans who are inside the top 40 on the career money list and therefore eligible for reinstatement without penalty (provided they didn’t resign their membership), which I’m sure will ruffle some feathers too.

LIV Golfers with DPWT status in 2027:

(Image credit: Future)

Next year is going to be fascinating, and I’m curious to see how the PGA Tour reacts to all of this. It’s a much-needed boost for the DPWT, though, and I’m glad this period of upheaval is coming to a close.

It’s over, and now we can all move on with our lives. For those left in limbo, I ask one question: was it worth it?