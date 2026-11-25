At the top of the men’s and women’s games we have two players who might well stay in the No. 1 spot for the foreseeable future.

Scottie Scheffler regained his top spot in May 2023 and he has been the World No. 1 for a total of 219 weeks. Nelly Korda took over from Jeeno Thitikul in April this year, following her victory at the Chevron, and she has been the No. 1 for a total of 139 weeks.

Korda is 0.97 points ahead of the Thai star following Thitikul’s win at the CME Group Tour Championship, while Scheffler is a whopping 7.3 points ahead of Rory McIlroy in 15.25. For reference, in the middle of 2001 Tiger Woods reached a genuinely ridiculous 32.44 points.

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Major wise, this has been Korda’s stand-out year; the 28-year-old captured the first two – the Chevron ($1.35m) and US Women’s Open ($2.5m) – was 8th at the Women’s PGA, 4th at the Women’s Open and missed the cut in France. There were further victories in Florida and Mexico and she would sign off with a 3rd at the CME Group Tour Championship. Here she would earn $550,000, more than she received for the two regular victories.

So, in the 2026 season Korda’s earnings were $6.9m, having missed just one cut in 17 starts and which featured 12 top 10s. The LPGA offers the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, a season-long challenge on certain holes, but Korda would finish down in 30th spot as Ryann O’Toole scooped the $1m pot.

Nelly Korda holds the US Women's Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the CME Group Tour Championship Korda and Thitikul would also overtake Annika Sorenstam in the LPGA career earnings, with Thitikul the new No.1 on $24.29m and Korda on $22.97. These are altogether different times, but it does give us some idea of quite how dominant the Swede, who retired in 2008, was that it’s taken this long for anyone to overtake her.

Scheffler’s Major season has been relatively disappointing which is a ridiculous thing to say of a player whose worst finish was 14th at the PGA. The 30-year-old was a shot behind McIlroy at Augusta, having been 12 back at the midway point, struggled to keep up with Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock when finishing 4th and was never quite able to get on terms at Royal Birkdale, again 4th.

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He would though win the American Express, St Jude and Tour Championship and there were play-off losses at the Heritage and Travelers. He would make 19/20 cuts – he missed out in Scotland – and his official earnings were $30.9m. There was also the additional $23m for topping the season-long points race heading into the Tour Championship.

In 2026 the American pocketed close to $64m and, not including bonus money, is now the all-time money leader on over $130m. There is also the Player Equity Program, which replaced the PIP, where figures are not released, though $100m was awarded in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the 2026 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The spin-offs in the men’s game are astronomical and Scheffler is low key in everything he does, other than being clearly the best player on the planet. Off the course Scheffler has the following listed as his ‘partners’ – Nike, TaylorMade, Rolex, Huntington Bank, NetJets, Turtlebox and GolfForever.

He would sign with Nike when he turned pro in 2018 and GolfForever, a training system, became part of the team in 2021. TaylorMade, NetJets and Rolex followed in 2022, Huntington Bank joined forces at the end of 2025, and appears on his bag, while Turtlebox, an audio device company, also signed up at the end of last year.

It’s said that Scheffler will routinely turn down all manner of more obvious sponsors eg cars, betting, health and he puts a huge emphasis on spending as much time with his family as possible. Any deal will come with a number of days spent with each sponsor and Scheffler could never be accused of selling out. Unlike his peers, he isn’t part of the TGL.

“I'm incredibly particular and selective about the brands I work with and only work with companies that make products I believe in and use regularly," Scheffler said in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler signed with Nike when he turned pro in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was estimated that Scheffler earnt $28m off the course in 2024, the bulk of which comes from TaylorMade and Nike. Tied into this will be a collection of variables, including win bonuses, Major victories being of spectacular value, TV time and the proverbial eyeball test. Scheffler has over 2m followers on Instagram despite what appears minimal/if any personal input from the player himself.

Korda has 1.3m followers, which is a phenomenal return for a female golfer, and the 28-year-old offers at least something of a look into her life away from the course.

The four-time Major winner, the same number as Scheffler, had 14 ‘partners’ in 2025 which included Nike, TaylorMade, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile, Franklin Templeton EY, Delta Airlines, Emirates Airlines, BMW, Cisco, TUMI, Whoop and Upper Deck.

In this period Sportico had Korda down as earning $11m off the course which was head and shoulders above any other female but still pales into relative insignificance compared to Scheffler. Rory McIlroy would expect to bring in five times that amount this season.

It’s hard to keep track of Korda’s sponsors – she signed with Nike, TaylorMade, T-Mobile and Goldman Sachs in 2023 and she has T-Mobile as the most prominent logo on her bag while Goldman Sachs is on her visor.

Nelly Korda signed with Nike, TaylorMade, T-Mobile and Goldman Sachs in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s Forbes' sporting rich list, published in May, had four golfers on there – 7 Jon Rahm, 16 Scottie Scheffler, 20 Rory McIlroy and 47 Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV Golf paid out $97m to the Spaniard on the course and, while the on and off-course advances trickled down to the women, there wasn’t one female in the top 50.

The obvious reasons why a Scottie Scheffler gets paid more than a Nelly Korda are well known and often repeated – more investment + more TV coverage + bigger audiences + bigger deals = more money – and there’s a genuine doubt that things will never be equal.

The real concern is that away from Korda and a small handful of others, the pot very quickly gets smaller for the women not in the upper echelons of the major tours.

Meghan MacLaren wrote in 2019 about the disparity between the men’s and women’s games. This will have changed but you wonder by how much?

“I would say less than one per cent of girls in Europe get paid to use equipment. The numbers on the men’s tour who get paid to use equipment is going to be 70% plus. That is pretty scary.”

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