Picture the scene. You are standing in the middle of the fairway, again, waiting for the group ahead to read, re-read and still miss their 4ft putts in turn. Yes, slow play sucks!

The rage builds and any chance of a smooth swing when it's eventually your turn completely evaporates like the steam coming from your ears.

The R&A, USGA, DP World Tour and PGA Tour each have their own pace of play policies, covering a large portion of the amateur and professional game, so why can't we get this right?

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There has to be a solution that can help everyone to enjoy their round without proceedings ponderously trudging into the territory of five-hour rounds - so we asked five experts at Golf Monthly HQ for their best idea to fix it...

Slow Play Working Party

The Golf Monthly slow play working party is more of a collective of opinions than a structured task force, but the ambition to rid the game of this time-sapping annoyance is nonetheless shared.

The team has decades of experience in the golf industry, and plenty more years on fairways and greens around the world, but it's not just amateur golfers that get frustrated by slow play.

We asked LPGA star Charley Hull for her take on slow play and whether the penalties were severe enough...

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As Charley rightly pointed out, it's a "hard one to improve". But, similarly to the 3-time LPGA Tour winner, we hate slow play - so let's give it our best go...

1. Let People Through

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor

"When I started to play golf as a junior in the 1980s, there was a simple piece of guidance we were all given. Slower groups should always let faster groups through.

"Nowadays however, letting through is so rare that I’m struggling to recall the last time I experienced it.

"One of the reasons that slow play generates so many negative comments is that for those being held up, maintaining rhythm and interest becomes an additional challenge. Golf is hard enough as it is.

"If letting through is now as uncommon as I think, it speaks to a wider societal change.

"The advent of smart phones and social media has had a profound effect on many areas of our lives and one of those is that we’re becoming more individualistic. Our focus on ourselves is coming at the cost of our consideration of others.

"Letting a faster group through, like searching for a playing partner’s lost ball, is a small act of sportsmanship. It is a signal that you understand the responsibility that comes with sharing the course with other players.

"Golf has always been a sport that relies on things like honesty and etiquette - all intrinsically linked to how we treat others.

"If those things start fading away, we will be poorer for it. Sadly, it is beginning to feel like letting through has become a thing of the past. Please correct me if I'm wrong".

If you are looking for a ball and a group is waiting behind, do the right thing and wave them through (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

2. Tee Time Intervals

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Managing Editor

"Slow play remains a scourge of the modern game. There’s no worse feeling on the golf course than being stuck behind a four-ball playing at a leisurely pace and showing a flagrant disregard for the rest of the golfers on the course.

"The biggest problem as it relates to slow play is course spacing and overcrowding. It’s certainly an issue at my local pay-and-play, where it’s virtually impossible to get around in less than five hours on a Saturday afternoon.

"It should be more manageable at members’ clubs, but so many persist with 10-minute tee intervals instead of 12.

This leaves no slack in the system. Your average four-ball probably includes at least two players with handicaps in the teens or 20s, and even single-figure players often have bad days.

"In my standard four-ball, we’re looking for balls in the trees on virtually every hole.

Yes, everyone should do the right thing, conduct themselves appropriately and show respect to others on the course, but you should never feel like you have to sprint around because of unrealistic expectations or mismanagement from the club."

3. Be Ready To Play

Jeremy Ellwood Social Links Navigation Contributing Editor

"Part of the problem with golf compared to other sports is that there are several clashes of culture, if you like, every time you venture out on the course.

"The same arena must accommodate simultaneously everyone from the scratch golfer to the 54-handicapper; the long-established player to the rank novice; the octogenarian to the lively youth; the nippy twoball to the inevitably slower fourball.

"It’s little wonder that this sometimes results in frustration and friction among the various parties.

"One of the biggest causes of slow play is the golfer simply not being ready to play when it is his or her turn on the tee, fairway or green or any time the course ahead is clear.

"Golf is not a race, so you don’t have to be relentless in your pursuit of the finishing post.

"But you do need to be ready to go as soon as it’s your turn rather than a minute afterwards, to prevent unnecessary frustration for others in your group and all those behind you."

Be ready to play when it's your turn and you will be doing your bit for the pace of play cause (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

4. Bring In The (Virtual) Marshals

Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Commercial Content Editor

"It's no good having a pace of play policy and not enforcing it - but unfortunately so many slow groups get away with slow play.

"An important caveat here is targeting the right groups, out on the golf course, and encouraging them to play quicker using actionable steps.

"Standing at the 18th green with a clipboard and berating golfers as they leave the green is unhelpful and often misguided.

"If it's a casual round and a particular group is playing slowly, ask them to skip a hole to allow play to return to a steady pace."

" I completely understand that being a pace of play marshal is not a particular attractive proposition, as you are unlikely to be popular, so let's remove the middle man and go digital.

"With the advancements in modern technology, why can we not have a QR code system at the halfway house?

"You must check-in to indicate your front nine time. Clubs can then see where problems originate and take any necessary action in real-time.

"The club should have the contact number of a member of the group, and if the pace is not meeting expectations - an instructive notification is pushed straight to them.

"This might feel a little Big Brother, but drastic times call for drastic measures."

5. Club Responsibility

Michael Weston Social Links Navigation Contributing editor

"Slow play has been a topic of conversation for as long as I can remember. The fact that we’re still talking about it suggests that it’s always going to be a potential issue.

"Perhaps I’m being pessimistic when I say that I don’t think there is a solution, or rather, there are solutions, but getting everyone to abide by the rules is nigh on impossible.

"If slow play is to be eradicated (reduced seems more realistic), I believe the club has a responsibility to ensure that its members and guests complete their rounds within a set time.

"It starts in the pro shop. I can’t remember the last time I was told what the expected pace of play was. It’s often written on a scorecard, but I’m not sure many people pay attention to it.

"At Merion Golf Club, I was told, they have a policy whereby players receive a polite warning if they are guilty of slow play.

"If you offend again, you will receive a letter explaining that you are not permitted to book a tee time for the next six months!

"This hasn’t been verified, but strict measures do exist at certain places".