When I started out in golf as a junior in the 1980s, the average British golf club was a very different beast to those you encounter in the golfing ecosystem today.

Things were more regimented. There was more of a definite structure and hierarchy from the old down to the young. There was more respect for the older generations.

Younger members and juniors looked up to the more established golfers. Not only because of their experience, but also because we recognised it was those middle-aged and older players who ran our member-owned clubs via the committee, and who had contributed the most financially to it over the decades of their lives.

They were the core of the golf club. Then, as now, 75% or more of the membership was over the age of 45. It’s always going to be the case – those with accrued wealth through years of working have more to spend on luxuries like golf club membership.

We were grateful to the “old-timers”, and in return we were extremely well looked after.

We had a thriving junior section at my home club, a strong team and a dedicated junior convenor with numerous helpers. We had free lessons from the pro and trips away to play at other courses. It was brilliant.

But we juniors always recognised our place in the club. We were lucky to be a part of it. We paid next to nothing in annual subscriptions – £20 or something – and we knew how fortunate we were.

We played when we were allowed to and loved it. The older generation taught us the importance of etiquette and being polite. We were grateful to them, and they were proud of us.

Sounds terribly old fashioned, doesn’t it? Well. I guess it is – that was 40 years ago! But I think it served me and my golfing generation well. As we’ve grown into middle aged men and women, most of us have carried on showing deference where it’s due and being courteous and grateful. Not all of us, but I’d like to think most of us.

We have now become the core market of the golf club. We are into the bracket of those who make up the bulk of the membership and pay the bulk of the annual subscriptions. The core market is crucial to the financial survival of golf clubs.

Golf should be for everyone, old and young (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s up to the current core market to bring on and educate the next age groups of golfers, to make sure they understand the brilliant opportunities this great game can afford them and to foster and secure the core markets of the future.

For that to happen most effectively, the current core market needs to believe their efforts are worthwhile. They must not be forgotten. I fear that, at times, that is how golf’s core market it made to feel.

Having worked in the golf industry for over 20 years, I’ve seen, worked on and supported multiple campaigns to “grow the game.”

It’s something I’ve enjoyed doing and been proud of. Helping the governing bodies and the home unions to promote schemes that aim to draw young people and people from different backgrounds into the sport.

As a writer, a golf club member, committee member and a club captain, I’ve focused energy on making golf seem new, fresh and appealing to a different audience.

Those in charge of the game have done a tremendous job to make sure golf is relevant for the youth of the 21st century.

Older members have an important part to play (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

But we mustn’t forget where the money for those campaigns and initiatives largely comes from – the core market. Golf must remember them, thank them, celebrate them and above all, continue to cater for them.

Perhaps they like the formal dining room… Maybe they still want a summer ball... Do they prefer to retain a 72-hole club championship? Will they look elsewhere if these things are removed?

Golf clubs should be open for all and be appealing for all, and that means the core market too. Clubs (and governing bodies) must be careful not to say, “Oh, the core market’s fine – they’ll always be there. We need to focus on attracting the teenagers.”

That’s a dangerous strategy – the core market holds the purse strings!

That core market should be at the forefront of clubs’ minds when making decisions at their facility.

That’s just business sense. You can expand your business at the fringes, yes, but if you alienate your main source of revenue, you are shooting towards your feet!

These are not the words of some fuddy-duddy who doesn’t like change and resents young people. I rejoice in seeing the next generations coming into the game. I’m just being realistic.

Golf is a microcosm of life. Older people encourage and pay for the next generation to get started. The next generation benefits and learns, grows and begins to enjoy participating. They develop to become the next “older people” who will repeat the cycle.

Golf needs those older, wealthier people to keep investing. Don’t forget the core market. Be grateful to them and they will continue to be generous.