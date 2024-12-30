Quiz! Name All Tiger Woods' 15 Majors Wins

Tiger Woods has won more Major titles than any man or woman bar one – Jack Nicklaus, who has 18 Major titles. This golf quiz examines whether you can remember exactly which ones Tiger Woods has won and when. To do this quiz, simply type the year that Major was won and then the first letter of whichever Major it was: Masters, PGA Championship, US Open or The Open Championship.

Tiger won his first Major when he was 21 years old. At that stage of his career he had just three professional victories, two of which were via playoffs, having completed an amateur career that included three successive US Amateur Championship wins.

When Tiger won that Major by a staggering 12 shots over second-placed Tom Kite, the golfing world realised that here was one special talent. Moreover, Tiger had achieved this win despite playing the first nine holes in 40 shots. But he played the back nine in 30 shots, to post a 2-under par first round. He then followed this with rounds of 66, 65 and 69.

His career goal was always to overtake Jack Nicklaus’ Major record, but ultimately he has come up short. In having 15 Major titles, he is tied with Patty Berg, the most successful Major winner in the women’s game.

More golf quizzes: