Quiz – can you name the World No. 1 golfers?
There have been 23 World No. 1 golfers before Jon Rahm. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale published
Can you name the World No. 1 golfers?
The first of the World No. 1 golfers was named in the first Official Golf World Ranking which was in the week before the US Masters of 1986. The man behind devising the system of rankings, Tony Greer, remembers that it “landed like a lead balloon” in the US because the top three players were European.
However the R&A adopted it for qualification for that year’s Open Championship, with the top 40 players on Official Golf World Rankings gaining exemption for that year’s Open Championship.
What the R&A started, others then copied and now the US Open and the US Masters also give exemption to the top 50 on the world rankings – as does The Open now, having upped the limit from the original 40. The top 50 in the world also qualify for three of the World Golf Championship events, and the rankings also determine Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.
The first rankings were decided by performances over the preceding three years with a system of weighting which gave greater emphasis to the more recent performances. Originally points in the preceding year were multiplied by 3 and those from 1 to 2 years ago doubled. In 1987 this was tweaked so that points in the previous 52 weeks were now quadrupled rather than trebled.
In 1996 the ranking was changed to consider only performances over the preceding two years, with points for the most recent year doubled. The methodology for calculating the Official Golf World Rankings has continued to be tweaked.
In July 2020 Jon Rahm became the 24th different person to be the World No. 1 golfer. Can you name the previous 23 World No. 1 golfers? You have five minutes to do so. You need only enter the player’s surname to answer.
We have plenty more golf quizzes for you to test your golfing knowledge against. Or of you fancy a further test of your knowledge of golf’s world rankings, how about taking on our quiz on the first Official World Golf Ranking. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz?
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
-
-
Quiz – the first Official World Golf Ranking
Can you name the golfers who appeared in the top 10 of the first Official World Golf Ranking in April 1986?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
DP World Tour Player Hits Incredible Backwards Flop Shot In Abu Dhabi
Have we just seen one of the shots of the year from Santiago Tarrio?
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Quiz – the first Official World Golf Ranking
Can you name the golfers who appeared in the top 10 of the first Official World Golf Ranking in April 1986?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Winner This Century?
There have been 18 different winners of the men’s U.S Open golf tournament this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – How well do you know Tiger Woods’ Life and Career?
Think you know a lot about Tiger Woods’ life and career? Well here’s a chance to find out.
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Race to Dubai winners
Can you name all the Race to Dubai winners?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz - Men Who Have Won The Most Golf Majors
Can you name the nineteen men who have won the most Golf Majors in our quiz – and do so against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – non-American winners of the US Masters
Can you name all the sixteen non-American winners of the US Masters – and do so against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Harry Vardon Trophy winners of Europe's Order of Merit
Can you name the Harry Vardon Trophy winners who have won this trophy more than once?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?
There have been 52 different winners of The Masters Tournament. How many of them can you name? We give some clues...
By Fergus Bisset • Published